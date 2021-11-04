Sony announces 1% operating profit growth for the past fiscal quarter, beating analyst expectations.

Specifically, the Japanese multinational company based in Tokyo recorded operating profits of 2,800 million dollars (about 2,413 million euros). It is the second Sony Q2 with the highest profits.

Meanwhile, the average of analyst predictions compiled by Refinitiv, an expert in financial market data, was 1,682 million euros (via Investing).

Sony Pictures problems due to the pandemic

Behind Sony’s good results are growths in the music and games division. Instead, the film division continues to have problems. In the published financial report, “issues related to the pandemic” are specified.

Specifically, the problem is found in Sony Pictures. There has been a decrease in profits of 3.7% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year: 278 million dollars (240 million euros) current vs. 299 million dollars (257 million euros).

The pandemic has continued to delay movie theatrical releases this year. The clearest example of Sony has been everything the dance of delays and advances Who Suffered Venom: There Will Be Carnage, sequel to Venom.

Until recently, Venom: There Will Be Carnage was going to be released in 2022 over Sony’s fear that it might make little profit in theaters this year. However, the success of Shang-Chi, Marvel movie, caused the premiere of There will be slaughter will be ahead of last October 1. It has 290 million dollars (250 million euros) raised from a budget of 100 million.

If Venom’s good health does not become an exception, Sony Pictures paralysis should be unlocked in the current fiscal quarter. (with the premiere of the expected Spider-Man: No Way Home).

In the presentation of the results, Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s senior vice president in charge of financial and corporate control and planning, has shown more cautious about.

“Last July we resumed our film and series productions. The collection at the box office is recovering. But the closure of cinemas in major cities in the United States continues, and that is why the big studios have been delaying their big releases. “

“Once theaters reopen, there is a possibility that competition will increase significantly due to a jam of new release dates. In that case, our recovery in terms of earnings could be delayed further. This is the business model that generated the most benefits for us for many years“.

Music streaming exceeds expectations

On the other hand, Totoki has declared that the benefits generated thanks to streaming music “they have exceeded our expectations” (via The Wrap). The Sony executive reasons that the remarkable growth in both music and video games continues to be due to “the tendency to stay at home that has marked the pandemic.”

Sony sold 3.3 million PS5s in the last 3 months, and the total figures since its launch in November 2020 arrive at 13.4 million units. It is this demand for hardware that has in part catapulted the company’s profits, which expects to sell 14.8 million consoles this fiscal year.

To achieve this goal of selling consoles, Sony is considering partnering with manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which, in parallel, plans to build its own specialized chip factory in Japan.

Meanwhile, PS4, despite being a previous generation console, continues to sell relatively well within its situation: 200,000 units sold last quarter (and 116.6 million consoles sold in total). The current PlayStation 5 shortage could have caused some gamers to prefer to buy the previous console while they wait for the crisis to be solved.

Regarding the sale of video games, 10% of the games sold for PlayStation consoles (that is, 7.6 million units of the total 76.4 million) are first party (developed and distributed by PlayStation Studios). Totoki in particular has stated that Ghost of tsushima, play first-party, It’s one of the “recent great successes of the company“.

Regarding the ratio of games, more digital software is sold than physical: 62% of title sales have been made directly from the PlayStation Store. It is 3% than the same period in 2020, although it is also 9% less compared to Q1. Anyway, it is an indication that little by little, the digital sale has become the No. 1 option for at least Sony gamers.

There is a clearer improvement in PS Plus subscribers: Sony registers a total of 47.2 million members to PlayStation Plus. They are 900,000 more than in the past Q and almost exceeded the current record (47.6 million members during Q4 2020). Year-on-year growth is 1.3 million subscribers.

Finally, the financial report explains the movements of monthly active users of the PlayStation Network. There were 104 million during July-September. They are one million less compared to Q1 and 4 million less players compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

A good Christmas Q3 is expected in terms of numbers, and an even stronger fiscal year end for Sony in terms of hardware and game sales.

On the one hand, Sony calculated that by 2022 it will have already managed to deal with the lack of production and distribution of essential chips for its PS5. On the other hand, in the first quarter, the Japanese multinational will launch 2 exclusive games highly anticipated by its fans: Horizon: Forbidden West on February 18 and Gran Turismo 7 March 4.

The game pack Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which will also come to PC, could also be released during January-March 2022.

