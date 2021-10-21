It has been made to wait, but finally we have here the Sony A7 IV, Sony’s new reference camera that raises the level of performance by getting much closer to professional models.

The new model takes the witness of a camera that has far exceeded the sales expectations of the Japanese firm becoming one of the Most popular cameras among amateur and semi-professional photographers.

We have tested the Sony Alpha 7 IV for a few days before its official presentation and these are our first impressions of the new semi-professional camera with Sony Full Frame sensor.

Sony Alpha 7 IVDimensions131 x 96 x 79 mm | 658 grams (body and battery only) Sensor CMOS Exmor R (BSI) 33.1MP full format 3-inch articulated LCD | 1,030,000-point touchscreen Focusing systemBionz XR Hybrid Auto | Eye Tracking for Humans, Animals and Birds | 759 focus points | 94% coverage of the VisorQXGA OLED sensor with 3.69 Million pixels | 120fpsISO refresh rate | Dynamic range Up to ISO 204,800 | 15 steps (S-LOG) StabilizationStabilized sensor 5.5 steps in 5 axesAutonomyFZ100 2,280 mAh batteryPrice2,800 euros (body only) | 3,000 euros in Kit with the Sony 28-70 mm f / 3.5-5.6 OSS lens

Design with similar aesthetics, but with important improvements

The photographic lies have been predicting the renewal of a camera for at least two years that has given Sony nothing but joy since its presentation in 2018.

We started talking about camera layout, which remains in the same vein as the three previous generations, but with some important details that improve day-to-day use.

The new version is just a few millimeters more voluminous than its predecessor and, with 658 grams, only 8 grams heavier. Therefore, it does not make a big difference in terms of dimensions, maintaining the strength and lightness that a body made of magnesium.

Part of the reason for this weight gain is the grip, which improved grip when mounting bulkier optics better adapting to the shape of the hand.

Another important change in this new generation is the incorporation of an articulated 3-inch touchscreen that facilitates work when recording video and increases its resolution up to 1,003,000 pixels.

The new articulated display invites you to touch it, which is why Sony has integrated the new touch setting menus, which allow you to move through the entire interface more intuitively and quickly. Of course, if you come from a previous Sony camera, you will need a certain adaptation because some options have changed places. But overall the user experience is better.

The control dials have also benefited from some new features. The most striking is found in the modes button, which is made up of a double dial to select the lockable photography, video and slow motion modes and, just above, the manual and semi-automatic shooting modes.

A new exposure dial next to the one that already existed in the upper part and change one of the direct access buttons C in the upper area, which goes to the rear, for a button dedicated to video recording more accessible. All of them are customizable.

New 33 mpx sensor and the improved focus of the A1

The news is not limited to the visible part of the camera. The interior of the Sony Alpha 7 IV has also improved by incorporating a new 33.1 mpx Exmor R Backlit Full Frame Sensor (BSI), accompanied by the Bionz XR processor, the same pair that we find in professional cameras, such as the Sony A7 SIII or the Sony A1.

From Alpha 1 inherits the 5.5-step stabilization system on the sensor that manages to stabilize the 5 axes improving the precision in the focus. Fine-tuning the stabilization improves the results in photography, but it still falls a bit short when recording freehand shots and we still need a gimbal for video work.

The ISO base in a range of 50-204,800 achieving a low noise level in situations with very low light and a 15-stop dynamic range equating the results in Sony A7 SIII low-light videos.

The fact of having a hardware base similar to that of the professional range, has allowed Sony to incorporate functions that until now were reserved exclusively for the top models. An example is the focus system.

This focusing system, which in the Sony A7 III was already positioned among the fastest and most reliable on the market, is further refined by increasing to 759 focus points to cover a surface of the 94% of sensor.

From this link you can download some video samples, JPG and RAW files as they came out of the camera so you can judge the performance of the Sony Alpha 7 IV in first person.

The eye tracking focusing system for humans and animals that Sony has implemented throughout its Full Frame range and part of its Alpha 6000 series, and adds follow focus to bird eye of the Sony Alpha 1.

In our tests we have noticed this improvement in the precision of the focus, being able to nail the focus to more than 20 meters in something as small as the eye of a pigeon and keep it focused in a burst.

The new Alpha 7 IV incorporates some new features, as the function Focus map, a focus aid similar to a heat map that, using artificial intelligence, shows in real time the elements that are in focus and those that begin to show the depth of field blur both in front of and behind the focus point .

Sony too has improved the electronic viewfinder of the Alpha 7 IV riding a 3.69 million pixel OLED panel at a frequency of up to 120 fps, which is 1.6 times more resolution than the previous model.

Matches the performance of the A7 SIII and A1 with improved connectivity

Usually, new camera hardware brings increased performance and it is evident in different sections such as burst buffer increase of 11 photos per second, managing to transmit up to 156 photos in 20 seconds without slowing down the shutter speed.

Video recording is limited to 4K and 60fps, oversampling from 7K to provide sharper 4K image, and leaves a slow motion at 120 fps but limited to Full HD shots.

It allows a 10-bit color depth with a sampling of 4: 2: 2 and a rate of up to 600 Mbps, all with the color profiles with S-Log logarithmic curve and S-Cinetone mode that were included in the Sony A1 and A7 SIII professionals.

In terms of connectivity, the new Alpha 7 IV improves the functions that we already found in the previous model. The dual UHS-II SD card slot of the A7 III adding CF-Express card support in one of the slots.

The connectors are updated by keeping the jack for external microphone, the audio monitoring with headphones, a connector USB type C charging and from which data can be transmitted, as well as a full-size HDMI port and a Multi-Device (Micro USB) connector for accessories, as well as Sony’s smart shoe.

The Sony’s new full-frame camera takes the witness of the new work scenarios and comes especially well equipped to transmit content in streaming, both from the HDMI and USB C ports, as well as from the Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi connections.

The A7 IV takes the live broadcasting system in mobility that we already saw in the Sony ZV-E10 –which we tested here-, allowing content to be uploaded directly from an Xperia mobile –such as the Xperia 5 III that we analyzed here–, or use the camera as a webcam to create content on streaming platforms with better quality.

Autonomy remains at very good levels. Sony has chosen to mount the FZ100 battery with 2,280 mAh like the one in the Alpha 1.

In our test it has given us more than 600 shots, with shots in bursts, a score of videos and a fairly intensive use of the screen. At the end of the day, we have returned home with 10% battery power.

The reference model raises the bar with features of the top range

We have only been able to spend a few days testing the Sony A7 IV, but it has been more than enough to draw the first conclusions.

Sony has taken a big step forward in updating this new camera that will serve as the basis on which to develop the successive derivative lines: the Alpha 7 C, Alpha 7 S and Alpha 7 R.

The Sony’s new Alpha has taken a qualitative leap in performance raising the bar to be equal in many functions to the top range of its professional cameras.

The improvement in the 33 mpx sensor, in the focus system and in the image processing is more than evident just by looking at the sharpness it delivers in photos and videos, as well as a faithful color treatment and a better tolerance to the scenes low light.

The incorporation of the articulated screen, a more accessible video recording button and new focus aid systems It highlights Sony’s interest in enhancing video in its new full-frame camera, bringing it to the table with 4K 60fps recording and more efficient cooling.

The new touch menus and rearranged dials and buttons make it easy to switch from taking photos to videos without having to access the setup menus. That is, being more efficient in content creation on the terrain.

The first official information indicates that the camera is put on sale for a approximate price of 2,800 euros for the body and about 3,000 euros for body kit with Sony FE 28-70mm f / 3.5-5.6 OSS lens.

With these figures on the table, the launch price is about 500 euros above what the previous model cost at its launch.