Sony has just made official its new generation of 2022 Bravia XR televisions, including the update of its Z9K 8K Master Series and the new models equipped with Mini LED and QD-OLED technology.

The Las Vegas CES It is the usual scenario in which Sony unveils its new models and the edition of this CES of 2022, despite the restrictions caused by the health crisis, the calendar of the Japanese brand has not changed.

Sony has dressed in its best clothes to disembark in Las Vegas with all its arsenal of what’s new for your 2022 TVs.

The main novelties in the Sony televisions in 2022 TV They are the incorporation of models with QD-OLED panels, Mini LED technology and the use of a camera to improve the user experience.

Mini LED, QD-OLED and OLED: the Master Series is filled with new technology

Sony calls the top models in its catalog Master Series. In 2021 this title only fell on two models as exclusive as the Z9J with 8K resolution and the top model in the range OLED Bravia XR A90J -Which we analyze here-.

This year the Master Series family grows and the references of the Z9K 8K (85 “and 75”) that arrives equipped with new Mini LED technology, the Bravia XR A95K (65 “and 55”) that takes over among the top with 4K incorporating new QD-OLED technology (Quantum Dot OLED) and the Bravia XR A90K (48 “and 42”) that stands on top of the High-end 4K OLED with very compact diagonals.

Sony has delved into these changes in technology and has also taken them to its Premium range. Thus, models like the Bravia XR X95K (85 “, 75” and 65 “) will also use Mini LED ranking as the first Sony 4K television to mount this technology, while the Bravia XR A80K (77 “, 65” and 55 “) maintains its status by riding a 4K OLED panel.

Sony Bravia XR X90K (85 “, 75”, 65 “and 55”) remains as the only model in the catalog with Full Array LED technology that distributes the LED light throughout the rear. The models Bravia X85K (75 “, 65”, 55 “, 50” and 43 “) and Bravia X80K (85 “, 75”, 65 “, 55”, 50 “and 43”) remain as input 4K LED models integrating the X1 processor that has given so many joys to the brand.

This important movement in the technology that drives the high-end panels represents a significant qualitative leap in the final performance of each one of them, at the same time as cognitive processing algorithms are fine-tuned that Sony already introduced last year and that, this year, it keeps hand in hand with XR processors.

At a technical level, the incorporation of new screen technologies implies the arrival of new forms of processing with which to govern the lighting systems and correction of color and brightness.

On the part of Mini LED screens, the technology has been developed XR Backlight Master Drive that optimizes the management and intensity of the Mini LED matrix of the new Z9K and Bravia XR X95K panels.

For its part, the system XR Triluminos Max is responsible for optimizing the brightness and intensity of the colors in the new panels QD-OLED, a technology that adds nanocrystals to the OLED panel to enhance the brightness and intensity of the color in a similar way to what has already been done in the LED panels of some manufacturers.

The remote control for Sony televisions It is also renewed in 2022 with a more compact design, losing the number buttons in the transition, so it will be somewhat shorter, but it maintains all its features including the microphone for Google Assistant.

In the top models of the brand, the included remote control has a Premium metallic finish, maintaining the backlighting system on the buttons.

Light sensors and Bravia CAM, artificial intelligence gains weight in the user experience

The use of artificial intelligence gains weight with each new generation. The arrival of XR Cognitive processor marked a milestone at Sony for being a chip capable of emulating the behavior of the human brain when it comes to perceiving images and sounds.

With this new generation, its engineers of the brand begin to squeeze their potential when it comes to improving image and sound quality. These enhancements not only justify features like XR Contrast Pro which emphasizes the depth of the image, but also applies to the control of sound and the location of elements and people.

To improve the precision and adaptability of the image and sound to the environment, the new Sony models incorporate a ambient light sensor that the XR processor uses to balance brightness and white balance when displaying HDR content.

This is not something new, but Sony has given it a twist with the Netflix adaptive calibration mode, a function developed together with Netflix that manages to better adapt the HDR content of the platform to always obtain the same color precision regardless of the lighting conditions in the living room.

We could already appreciate the quality of audio on Sony 2021 TVs – We have analyzed some of them – but in this new generation, in addition to improving the acoustic equipment of its televisions, Sony incorporates a new tool that allows detecting the position of users to adapt the sound to suit them.

Bravia CAM It is a camera compatible with all Sony TVs from 2022, although It will only be included in the Z9K 8K and Bravia XR A95K. In the rest of the models it is a optional accessory.

This camera mounts to the top edge of the TV and allows detect user location by boosting dialogue or changing sound balance depending on your position.

The Sony camera also allows you to control certain basic functions on the control the TV by gestures (change of channel, volume, shutdown, etc) and, taking advantage of the Google TV operating system, allows make video calls via Google Duo.

The Bravia CAM also allows to optimize consumption putting the TV to sleep when no one is watching or preventing children from watching TV too close to the screen thanks to its proximity detection system.