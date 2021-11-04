The PlayStation PC tag would accompany upcoming PlayStation Studios releases on compatible … and even a new games division would be announced.

It is a fact: PlayStation Studios games will progressively arrive on PC. It is a move accepted and confirmed by Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in the latest financial report.

It happened with Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding, and the next January 14, 2022 it will be the turn of God of War. PC users will be able to enjoy the works of PlayStation Studios.

In fact, in the last few hours a label has been leaked ”PlayStation PCvia VGC, and various sources such as GameSpot suggest that Sony could create its own division of titles for PC.

In Steam we can already see a specific page for the publisher PlayStation Studios. And several users report that the Days Gone tab on the platform shows a ”PlayStation PC LLC”, instead of the usual ” PlayStation Mobile Inc. ”.

Hiroki Totoki has confirmed that Sony is looking to expand its licenses on PC and mobile devices. It is possible that this maneuver seeks to differentiate the new mobile games of existing title releases for PC.

Attention, because there is more. According to VGC, Sony registered the PlayStation PC brand in April this year, and we even have a leaked promotional image (you can also see it here).

What will be the next PlayStation title to hit PC? After God of War, it is known that Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy They’ll hit compatible in 2022, and the same is rumored for Sackboy.

It’s all part of an expansion plan orchestrated by Sony. The first step was the acquisition of Nixxes Software, a study specialized in developing ports for PC, and in the future more studies will be acquired for this.

Here we can also draw two conclusions: on the one hand, the massive leak of NVIDIA GeForce is being fulfilled, although it remains to be seen the most doubtful cases … such as Nintendo exclusives.

On the other hand, the issue of how long of exclusivity They will have the new PlayStation releases, such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon II Forbidden West or God of War Ragnarok.

What is clear is that PlayStation PC it is very real, and that Sony has adopted this policy to seek further expansion in its once exclusive licenses.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.