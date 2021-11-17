Tom Holland’s next movie is Spider-Man: No Road Home and his fans are eager for the theatrical release. The 25-year-old actor has made a name for himself thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and audiences still expect great things from him. But the star has other plans in mind. Through a new interview with GQ, the producer of No way homeAmy Pascal reveals that she still wants to do a lot of Spider-Man sequels with Holland. It’s clear that Marvel Studios won’t let it go so easily.

Do not miss: Tom Holland says the best thing for Marvel is to continue with Miles Morales as Spider-Man

Holland joined the MCU as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, a film that was a success with the public and gave us the first look at the new Spider-Man in the saga. The public received the actor with wide open arms and his popularity rose to the sky; He is now one of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities and few can boast such an achievement in the most voracious film industry on the planet, at least his age.

For Amy pascal, producer of Sony and Spider-Man: No Way Home, things are very easy to understand. Tom holland He is one of the actors of the moment and wants to make superhero movies with him: “I spoke with [Holland] about make like 100 [secuelas] plus. I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding?” Tom has participated in five MCU films as Spider-Man and so far he has not lost the affection of the public. Let’s just take a look at the numbers for Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, US $ 1,132 billion of global collection. The reason Sony and Marvel executives don’t want to let him go is more than obvious.

We invite you to read: Eternals: Marvel Studios vice president defends Eternals from criticism

Tom holland made a special appearance yesterday at the Regal Sherman Oaks Theater (Los Angeles) to present the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hundreds of fans of the arachnid hero attended the event dressed in themed costumes and reacted madly when they saw the main star present. The new trailer revealed the appearance of the most anticipated villains of Spidey’s lore, confirming the return of all those that the public longed to see and that we already knew from previous films.

What did not appease the public’s anxiety was the absence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the trailer. Although there were many Internet users and influencers who relied on the appearance of these actors as their respective Spider-Men, the trailer did not show a iota of them and the fans were once again left without the confirmation of the Spider-Verse. But the trailer came with some editing inconsistencies that makes us think that the other two Spider-Men were erased from scratch so as not to ruin the surprise, leaving behind some clues of their presence.

Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to become the highest grossing film of the pandemic and of the entire year. Although the Spider-Verse is not yet official, it is more than obvious that a single Spider-Man will not be able to face so many villains in one movie, he will need all the help possible and the spell of Doctor Strange will provide him with important allies. We just hope that Marvel Studios dares not waste the presence of Tobey and Andrew in a single adventure, because now that the multiverse has arrived we all want to see much more of them. Ready for something great?

According to IMDb, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens on December 17. The presale at Cinépolis begins on November 29.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man and the Amazing Spider-Man mistakes that Marvel is mimicking in No Way Home