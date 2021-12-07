

Sony executive is arrested for trying to have a sexual encounter with a minor.

Photo: YELIM LEE / .

The top executive of the company was exhibited by a pedophile hunter who impersonated a minor; was evidenced by video and conversations.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Vice President George Cacioppo He was fired by the company after appearing in a video in which he is seen planning to meet with a 15-year-old boy to have a sexual encounter.

According to CNET, the top executive of the tech company appeared in a pedophile sting operation video conducted by an online vigilante group called People v. Preds, after which he had been fired, according to a company spokesman.

In the video, a member of the pedophile hunting group can be heard approaching what appears to be Cacioppo’s house, referring to him as “Jeff.” There is a barefoot man in a black Sony PlayStation 5 T-shirt.

The person posing as the 15-year-old turns on the camera light and asks, “Who are you going to meet here, Jeff?” The man who would be Cacioppo flees when he is exhibited and says “no” before closing the door of his house.

“Excuse me everyone, this guy invited a 15-year-old to have sex with him tonight.”shouts the man who is filming the action.

In addition to showing it on video, People v. Preds also posted Cacioppo’s online chat logs with the person posing as the minor.

In quite explicit conversation, the person who is believed to be Cacioppo asks the alleged minor if he has photos of cocks.

“I think we talk before I’m only 15”, the person responds. “Please do not get mad. I can keep a secret. ” Despite this, Cacioppo insists on the photos and after receiving a file he responds: “Mmmm very nice.

The pedophile hunter who pretends to be the minor clarifies that “he just turned 15 2 weeks ago”, however, the talk continues with an explicit discussion about oral sex.

The conversation continues on a different social media app and the two agree to meet at 4:30 a.m. The man he thinks he is Cacioppo sends you its GPS location, address and a photo taken in real time.

The person posing as the boy asks “What are we going to do hahaha?”, To which the older man responds: “Hugs, kisses, mutual oral.”

The man posing as the teenager tells him that he will take Uber to get to his house, and He asks if he will wait outside, to which the alleged Cacioppo responds affirmatively.

After working eight years at Sony Interactive Media, Cacioppo was fired after this scandal. “We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired,” the company said.

While a representative of People v. Preds told gaming news website Kotaku that the video was made public to pressure authorities to take action in such cases.

