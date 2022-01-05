Sony is getting closer to augmented reality with its new PlayStation VR2 device that it just unveiled at CES 2022 and paves a new way for the PS5.

This same summer we were able to talk about PlayStation VR2 and its possible launch for this year, the glasses that will mean a leap towards augmented reality by Sony. Although it was in the minds of many heading into CES 2022, such specific information and the announcement of much of the specifications were not expected.

This is a device that connects to the PlayStation 5 and integrates augmented reality technology. His design is yet to be revealed and saves very advanced features with a OLED 4K HDR panel which will offer the best quality with 2,000 x 2,040 pixels in each eye.

These are the benefits that have been announced so far and that serve to understand what we are talking about.

PlayStation VR2PanelOLED 4K HDR (2,000 x 2,040 pixels) – 90/120 HzField of view110ºSensorsGyroscope and accelerometerCameras4Connection with PS5USB Type CAudioMicrophone and headphone jack

Multiplying the immersive capacity is one of the great objectives with this equipment that completes a 110º field of view with high-quality panels for each eye. In addition, a headphone output has been added and it also has vibration that will enhance the experience of the player.

Regarding the analysis of the player and the environment, it has been clarified that it will integrate four outer cameras that will follow the movements of the head.

In addition, Sony has announced that there will be a eye tracking It “detects the movement of your eyes, so a simple glance in a specific direction can create additional interaction for the game character.”

To this must be added the sensors that will be in charge of not losing detail of the controls called Sense Controllers.

Looking to connect to the PlayStation5, for now it has only been announced that it will have a USB-C output which will be used to connect the device to the game console. Anyway, there may be more news about it.

There are no images about your design and they are not expected for a few months. Although to complete the information the first game to be exclusive to this device: Horizon Forbidden West, which still has no release date.