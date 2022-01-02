Ghostbusters – 73%, the film that arrived in 2016 as a reboot of the franchise by director Paul Feig, did not get the best reviews and was considered a complete flop at the box office. Apparently this left a very bad impression on Sony Pictures, because when it was announced that a new official Box set of the Ghostbusters franchise would be for sale, the company decided not to include the 2016 reboot in the package. After learning about the matter, the director of the film who was excluded took to social networks to express his dissatisfaction with this unjustified decision. Now apparently the claim of Feig It paid off, as Sony has come to the resolution to integrate the film onto the set.

You may also like: Ghostbusters Director: Legacy Wants Diablo Cody to Write Next Ghostbusters Movie

Ghostbusters It came as a reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise – 97% of 1984, however it did not get the reception that was expected with the public. As a result of this film’s failure, Sony made the decision to have a second reboot with Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88%, which launched earlier this year. The terrible reactions he got Ghostbusters led the film to hit rock bottom, being considered the worst of cinema of that year.

The story of the feature film follows four women who start a ghostbusting business in New York City and, as part of their crazy new profession, have to save the city in the process. The film suffered negative reviews even before it reached theaters due to its female leads, it was also bombarded on film criticism sites with numerous disapproving comments, it was even reported that the cast received death threats. The film stands as an example of the misogyny that infects pop culture, as it had already been seen as a failure to even give it a chance on the big screen.

Do not miss: Melissa McCarthy still doesn’t understand the public’s hatred of Ghostbusters

CBR.com broke the news that Ghostbusters from Feig if it would hit the Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection next year. Sony originally planned to include the first two tapes of The Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, hours of special images and some behind the scenes. Thanks to the company listening to the criticism of Feig, the film will be included in a digital download for fans who purchase both physical and digital editions of the collection that will be released in February 2022.

Reactions to the arrival of Ghostbusters in 2016 they were clearly sexist and created a strong controversy after the release of the film. It is true that the criticism by the specialists was mostly positive, however, the public’s rejection comments were the ones that were in charge of passing it off as something negative. Sony took every derogatory comment very seriously and of course not including it in the box set was not an oversight: the reality is that they did not want to damage the potential sales of the compilation.

On the other hand, the Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection does include Ghostbusters: The Legacy, the recent sequel to the second film that made steady at the box office. The story introduces us to a single mother and her two children, who arrive in a small town, while discovering their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by their grandfather. The film brought together famous Hollywood industry stars such as Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, plus it brings us back to some of the classic leads from the 1980s movies. Of course this is the start of a whole new era for Ghostbusters and more and better sequels are expected in the future.

In case you missed it: Ghostbusters: Jason Reitman wants new movies to be more diverse

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');