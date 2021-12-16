Sony Interactive Entertainment manages to patent Death Stranding’s asynchronous online communication system, shielding the system created in Hdeo Kojima’s game so that other studios cannot use it.

Sony has patented the asynchronous online communication system Death Stranding. Under the name of “Terrain detection and gradual construction of a route in a virtual environment of a video game”, the patent explains the system by which the roads of the open world video game can be automatically improved depending on the number of players who use it.

The patent was applied for by Sony Interactive Entertainent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 31, 2019, months before its release, and has been granted and published this week (via VGC).

“The method includes determining that a path has been traversed one or more times by one or more characters of a plurality of players in the plurality of asynchronous game sessions. It includes improving the path based on the number of times it has been traversed by one more characters”.

The patent refers to one of the functions Hideo Kojima’s most acclaimed game, whereby the action of the players creating roads, bridges or leaving objects in the world can be noticed in the games of other players, despite being independent experiences.

Which means that this system, one of the most hyped aspects of the game before its release, has been patented by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is that as of now other games will not be able to develop similar mechanics, or at least, without risk of legal retaliation.

The patent was applied for by Sony Interactive Entertainment, although it cites Hideo kojima as an inventor. But Kojima Productions It is an independent study, which apparently is now collaborating with Microsoft, so technically it could not repeat the same idea in new games, as it is legally protected by Sony.

It is a case similar to that of “Nemesis system“From Shadows of Mordor, the game from Monolith Entertainment, patented by publisher Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment earlier this year.

In a counter move, Electronic Arts announced in the summer that it was releasing several of its accessibility-related patents, including Apex Legends’ “ping” communication system, so that other companies can freely use them without retaliation.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.