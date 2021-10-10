Designed to rest on the shoulders, it allows you to make calls, listen to music and walk in total comfort.

The SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker that is tilted upward so that optimized sound reaches your ears only. Passive radiators built into the back boost bass to ensure sound is well balanced. You’ll hear every word with great clarity at low volumes, even when other people are in the room, so you don’t have to worry about distracting your co-workers, roommates, or family.

Calls with full clarity

The SRS-NB10 lets you make calls with crystal clear audio for your most important calls. Regardless of what’s going on around you, your voice will always be heard clearly thanks to Precise Voice Pickup technology. Its two high-quality directional (beamforming) microphones, combined with advanced audio signal processing, allow the SRS-NB10 to minimize feedback and echo, while delivering clear voice quality to the person. or people on the call.

You can easily stop the microphone while on a call with a simple click of the MIC Mute button. You can also control the volume by pressing the volume buttons on the side of the SRS-NB10 until you reach the level that is most comfortable for you. Play and pause music at the touch of a button on this neckband speaker.

Wear them all day

The SRS-NB10 isn’t just designed to work. The wireless neckband speaker is lightweight and comfortable to wear thanks to its secure fit around the neck that rests softly on your shoulders so you can keep using it even after work is done. From your first meeting in the morning to listening to music while cooking dinner, the SRS-NB10 will be comfortable for you all day.

Its flexible band at the back helps you find the perfect fit. In addition, its open-ear style allows you to listen to calls and be aware of what is happening around you.

Powerful and practical

No need to worry about battery life. The SRS-NB10 can handle a day’s worth of work calls, music playlists, TV shows, and more. With an autonomy of up to 20 hours, it can keep up with you no matter how many virtual meetings you have to join. And if your battery runs out, a 10-minute quick charge gives you up to an extra hour of work or play. The SRS-NB10 also supports USB Type-C.

Multipoint connection

The SRS-NB10 also features multipoint connection, which means that you can connect two devices at the same time, such as your laptop and your smartphone. If you receive a video call on your laptop while listening to music on your phone, you can pick up the call by pressing the Play / Call button on the left side of the speaker. Once you finish the call, you will return to your favorite playlist without having to reconnect.

Resistant

The splash-proof IPX4 design lets you enjoy your favorite shows and topics, even while doing housework like doing laundry.

The personal neckband speaker offers clear sound, even at low volumes. Connect it to your TV, smartphone or music player with Bluetooth technology and enjoy your favorite movies, shows and playlists without disturbing your neighbors, roommates or other family members.

Sleek design

The SRS-NB10 will also match your style during video calls. It has an elegant and discreet design with a high quality fabric finish. Cloth-covered speakers give you a high-quality appearance. The SRS-NB10 is offered in charcoal gray or white to match your office or home décor.

The SRS-NB10 is not only designed to be stylish, but also to be environmentally friendly. Less than 10% of the SRS-NB10’s packaging material is made of plastic, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices.

150 euros

www.sony.es