In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best of the best in sound quality when it comes to in-ear headphones. With active noise cancellation and premium sound.

Now you can get wireless headphones for very little money. If you have 20 euros you can buy some competent ones. But within these products there is room for the most premium range, like these Sony WF-1000XM4.

In Amazon they have just suffered one of their most important discounts since they are available. Of the 279 euros that originally cost, they are already 203 euros.

New generation of True Wireless Bluetooth headphones with the best sound quality, ANC and an autonomy of 8 hours or 12 hours without ANC.

They are wireless headphones with an in-ear design that have one of the best sound qualities available in this type of headphones. What’s more takes over the active noise cancellation of your over-ear headphones.

As we could already see in the review, these Sony WF-1000XM4 are perfect for music lovers, but also for enthusiasts who bet on good sound quality to listen to your favorite music, series, movies and even games.

Sony’s active noise cancellation help isolates outside noise so that you only hear what you have playing on your mobile, tablet or laptop.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the step.

It has systems like Speak-to-Chat. It allows you to automatically pause the sound and will let outside noise through its microphones so you can have a conversation. All automated, without having to touch anything.

The autonomy of these headphones has also improved compared to its predecessor. They already have a 8 hours autonomy with full charge, plus 16 extra hours in its charging case, for a total of 24 hours.

In addition, it has a fast charge and with 5 minutes in the box you will have 1 extra hour of use. You can even charge the box using Qi wireless technology.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Discover these Sony WF-1000XM4 on Amazon, where they have them at 203 euros in a rare discount that cannot last much longer.

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already, you can enjoy free and fast shipping at no extra cost. In addition, the Prime trial lasts 30 days and you can unsubscribe whenever you want.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.