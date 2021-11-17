YouTube courtesy Sophia Urista is on everyone’s lips.

After more than a year in which live shows suffered an abrupt halt in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts, events and different concentrations have begun to take place taking into account certain security measures to prevent the spread and contagion of the virus. Such is the case of the Welcome to Rockville Festival, which according to its official website, “is a rock festival that takes place in spring and features modern and classic rock and metal bands. The festival was held annually at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2020, the venue moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, although this event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “

A controversial comeback

But in 2021, the return of the Welcome to Rockville Festival has put the musical encounter on everyone’s lips for the wrong reasons. This after the singer Sophia Urista, lead singer of the band “Brass Against”, urinated on the face of a fan in full concert and in front of an audience that looked on in amazement.

As expected, the explicit video of Urista urinating on the fan’s face, in minutes went absolutely viral.Who is Sophia Urista and why did she commit such an act? That question runs through every corner of the world and the consequences could be definitive for the festival itself.

The moment passed like this: In the middle of the set of the band “Brass Against”, Sophia Urista, who was in charge of the show, assured that she had “really wanted to urinate” and for that reason, she would do it “there, in front of everyone, and about a volunteer ”. We warn that the video can be very strong:

Who is Sophia Urista? What you have to know

Sophia Urista is 35 years old and was born in the city of Detroit, located in the United States. For many years she began her career as a songwriter and singer, with a marked taste for rock music that she developed since she was very young.

His leap to recognition came when he participated in the talent search program, The Voice, in season 11 that took place in 2016. There he was part of the group of singer Miley Cyrus, whom Urista has quoted in repeated opportunities as a major influence on your career.

In The Voice, Sophia Urista had an outstanding participation, competing in different rounds until reaching the semifinal, where she was eliminated. Determined to continue in music, the young woman was in various bands until she reached “Brass Against”, who gained notoriety on social media for covering hits from well-known rock groups such as Tool or Black Sabath.

The consequences of the act

Sophia Urista’s grotesque act caused all kinds of rejections from different organizations, so much so that the band “Brass Against” was permanently banned from absolutely all NASCAR venues, the owners of the Daytona International Speedway, where it took place. the festival.

Urista shared a public apology through his social networks, where he assures that he has always pushed his art and music to the limits, but that precisely that night he went “too far.”