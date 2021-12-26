12/26/2021

On at 17:18 CET

.

The Soria platform Now! has collected in just two hours, in twelve points distributed throughout the province, the 800 necessary endorsements from citizens with the right to vote in the regional elections of next February 13 to constitute the group of voters and attend the electoral appointment.

One of the spokesmen for the citizen movement, Fernando Arevalo, has told . that They are “excited” with the results achieved with a view to its presentation as a constituency of voters in the regional elections.

“The program of Soria ¡Ya! Is based on the existing demands during these twenty years. Most of them continue to be the same and unfortunately,” he lamented.

The most forgotten province in the region

Arévalo has stressed that Soria is the most forgotten province in the region, as recognized by the former president of the Board Juan Vicente Herrera (PP), who called the province “the little sister” of the Community, although he has pointed out that there are also other provinces that may feel aggrieved by the autonomous management.

Arévalo has pointed out that it is difficult to stop the population drain in the province, which has lost human resources again in the last update of the municipal register, but he has urged to stop it as a first step to be able to reverse it.

“It is a common evil in all the provinces of the region. It is an endemic evil in the Community, but it shows that everything done so far does not work. When something does not work, you have to apply something different,” he reflected.

Employment, housing, services are three axes that must be based on to reverse depopulation, he added.

Industrial power

In this sense, he has indicated that, for example, the Soria region of Moncayo, “the industrial envy of the entire province“It has other deficiencies such as housing.

Regarding differentiated taxation, due to the low density, and which the EU has supported, the application is still pending the decision of the central government and Arévalo has recognized that everything indicates that it will have to be resolved after January 1, 2022.

Arévalo, who has indicated that the citizen movement will assess whether it goes out more days to get guarantees, has demanded that the Junta de Castilla y León follow the example of the Junta de Communities de Castilla-La Mancha, which has applied its own differentiated taxation.