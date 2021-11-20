Updated on Saturday, 20 November 2021 – 01:51

‘La España VaciLada’, the latest movement that joins the multiple protests unleashed in recent weeks

Galician dairy farmers remove cartons of milk from a supermarket that pay them below production costs

Autumn is getting long for the Government. And winter is even worse. Spain ‘outraged’, but especially Spain that is beginning to have serious economic problems has shouted ‘enough is enough’ and is beginning to take to the streets. From north to south, from east to west. There is no day without a demonstration anywhere in the country. Suffice the example of yesterday.

On Santiago de Compostela (La Coruña), dairy farmers ‘raided’ a Carrefour supermarket to remove from the shelves all the milk cartons of the brands of the main industries that operate in Galicia in protest of the low prices. TO 1,004 kilometers from there, at the opposite end, Cadiz I was living another tense day that began at the beginning of the week. Road cuts, burnt tires, informational pickets, incidents and increasingly outraged workers in a strike in the metal sector that threatens to perpetuate itself over time because unions and employers are far from an agreement.

It is not a one-off issue. The week had started with the burning by the cultivators of 200 kilos leaf tobacco at the headquarters of the Cetarsa ​​public company in Talayuela (Cáceres), the epicenter of this crop in this sector in Spain (97%) for the low prices offered for this campaign. There are many more examples these last days: Zamora, Cantabria, Almeria… The road haulers lit the fuse – with which the Ministry promised yesterday to present next week a package of measures to prevent the strike scheduled for Christmas – but from then on everything has run amok, including irrigators .

It is a sonorous SOS! in every rule, a transversal movement, which unites movements of different sectors and ideologies. For example, the agricultural sector has been able to unite the three most important agricultural organizations that represent different sensitivities (ASAJA, UPA and COAG), but that they have called joint mobilizations because “the field is dying.”

This was highlighted yesterday by a new movement -which also announced mobilizations (this one the March 30th)- called ‘La Spain VaciLada’, who played with the term to express “lack of respect” towards the rural world. Led by hunters (who presented their extensive battery of grievances on Monday), but with the intention of bringing together many other groups – they had been holding talks with the countryside for weeks, but the rise in inputs precipitated the advance of actions in the agricultural sector- , this group cries out for what they consider a direct attack by the Government on “millions of people, who have been silenced, trampled, harassed and attacked” during this legislature by movements “such as animalism or living room environmentalism that are protected by the public administrations”.

As an example, they cite Wolf Protection Law, the Animal Welfare Law or up to 40 recipes proposed by the minister Alberto Garzon as an “ideal” of “fast, cheap and healthy” food, but which excludes the traditional Spanish beef, pork, sheep or rabbit. One more aggression, and they go …

