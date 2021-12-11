The publisher Leonardo Interactive and the developer Moonwolf Entertainment have officially announced Temperia: Soul of Majestic, the first card game with an innovative “open card” mechanic. Published by Leonardo Interactive, created by Moonwolf Entertainment and developed by A2 Softworks, Temperia: Soul of Majestic will be available free for PC and Mac via STEAM in 2022. A version for iOS and Android devices will also arrive next year.

Temperia: Soul of Majestic is the only game in which players must use fully exposed cards and two decks: one with 20 creatures and the other with 20 equipment. Each game is completely different thanks to the numerous creature abilities, equipment and elemental powers that can be found in the board game.

Check out the first trailer for Temperia: Soul of Majestic at the LINK below.

Created by the Italian independent studio Moonwolf Entertainment, developed by A2 Softworks and born from the minds of designers Enrico “Wolfillupo” Fedoni and Dario “Moonryde” Ferracci, Temperia: Soul of Majestic includes a variety of features that distinguish it from other games of cards in the market.

Characteristics

LETTERS UNCOVERED. One of the hallmarks of Temperia: Soul of Majestic is its “bare cards” mechanic, which allows players to deal with their exposed cards. This innovative feature is rarely implemented in competitive card games and ensures that every game is cerebral and electrifying.

COMPETITIVE. Like chess, where everything is revealed, Temperia: Soul of Majestic players will be able to take advantage of the “open cards” feature to execute dynamic strategies. The title will also include a ranking system that rewards players based on the results they achieve. Temperia: Soul of Majestic was designed with the goal of gradually becoming an international e-Sports sensation.

LIMITED LEATHERING. Temperia: Soul of Majestic is a game of skill. The randomness is limited and the impact of the RNG is minimal. Are you ready to develop a strategy?

FROM PLAYERS FOR PLAYERS. Enrico “Wolfillupo” Fedoni and Dario “Moonryde” Ferracci are hardcore gamers and streamers on Twitch with a deep understanding of video game mechanics. They have put a lot of dedication to the needs of the players in the design of Temperia: Soul of Majestic.

FOCUS ON THE COMMUNITY. Temperia: Soul of Majestic has been tested by hundreds of players and received very positive feedback. The developers will continue to listen to the community to improve the game.