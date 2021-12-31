12/31/2021 at 3:39 PM CET

.

The Government of South Africa affirmed this Thursday that “all the indicators” indicate that the country “may have left behind” the peak of his wave of contagions of the omicron variant and announced that it will remove the curfew for the first time since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health has registered a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases (of covid-19) detected in the week that ended on December 25 (compared to the previous one) “, highlighted the portfolio of the Presidency in a statement, issued this Thursday after a meeting of the Government Cabinet.

According to the South African Executive, “all indicators suggest that the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave nationwide “ and, for this reason, it was decided to relax the few restrictions that remained in place in the country.

“Although the omicron variant is highly transmissible, there have been lower rates of hospitalization than in the previous waves, “the Executive also highlighted.

South Africa, in fact, did not see the need to tighten its restrictions at no time during this fourth great wave of infections, despite the record levels of infections, since, at a health level, the situation generated by the omicron variant was not excessively serious.

The removal of the curfew, which had been in force without interruption with different formulas since March 2020 and that currently prohibited transit only between midnight and 4 hours (2 GMT), was a much-demanded measure at the gates of the New Year celebrations.

The capacity was also expanded and the latest limitations on alcohol sales hours.

Yes, other measures will be maintained, such as the general obligation to use masks.

With just over 3.4 million cumulative cases and some 91,000 deaths, South Africa is the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic on the African continent.

The vaccination rate is still low and only about 27% of the population has the full guideline.

Scientists and health authorities in this country were the first to alert the world to omicron detection at the end of last November.

In a few days, the new variant became dominant in the southern nation and generated a rapid wave of new infections.

But unlike other parts of the world, when South Africa began its omicron wave, it hardly had any cases of the delta variant, responsible for the above curve.