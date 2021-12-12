Over time, regulatory interest from different countries has grown exponentially. Before, many nations did not consider the possibility of regulating the market, but now, for some countries, regulations have become a necessity. And since China took the first step, everything has changed for the legal status of cryptocurrencies in the world.

Now it is the turn of South Africa, which recently announced that in early 2022 the new regulatory framework that will affect the use of cryptocurrencies in the country will be unveiled. The reason for regulating cryptocurrencies is clear, the increase in people’s interest in cryptocurrencies has grown enormously and the greater the use of cryptocurrencies, the greater the need for regulators to control the way in which it is invested.

Furthermore, and taking into account what regulators have commented, the objective of the regulatory framework is to considerably reduce illegal activities related to cryptocurrencies, such as scams. This is a reality that cannot be ignored, and for some time now activities of this type have also grown, thus putting citizens’ capital at risk, but also macroeconomic stability.

South Africa aims to control cryptocurrencies

Although the nature of cryptocurrencies is decentralized, it was pretty naive to imagine that it would always stay that way. Regulatory interference will always be present with the aim of perpetuating the traditional economic structure, but with the issue of cryptocurrencies, this has gotten a bit out of hand.

As revealed by the Commission of the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the guidelines for regulation will be announced very soon. But for now it is known that the review has been made by the financial oversight board and some parameters have been established that will govern the way in which decentralized cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and the like are traded.

That the country is interested in regulating cryptocurrencies is not fortuitous. This has happened in response to two rather unfortunate situations that happened recently. These are 2 very important cryptocurrency scams that were carried out in South Africa and that the two had a point in common, and it was the theft of several billions of US dollars belonging to the affected investors who have not been able to recover their investment and that they will probably never get it back.

The most recent case that keeps regulators quite tense is that of the Cajee brothers. These brothers developed a decentralized cryptocurrency investment platform. The development took place in South Africa, and since its inception regulators have had a suspicion that this is a classic Ponzi scheme scam.

As reflected in the most recent reports, Ameer and Raees, the two brothers involved, have been running the platform called Africryt from Johannesburg for some time, in fact, since it was created in 2019. So far it is estimated that they have been raised $ 3.6 billion in investments that put investors’ assets at risk.

Although digital currencies have been held without much scrutiny in recent years, the standards of review are being raised. Cryptocurrencies have already become something massive and for regulators it is very important to find an answer to the needs and security problems that the use of cryptocurrencies means.

The risks of cryptocurrencies in South Africa

If you ask regulators if cryptocurrencies are positive or negative, they will surely answer that they are instruments of illegal activities, and although they have positive points, they are not really an option within the economic structure that has reigned for a long time in many countries.

The desire to protect the economy is quite natural, but refusing to evolve is a problem that could affect the country in the future. The truth is that for regulators the use of cryptocurrencies is much riskier than positive. Especially if the way in which cryptocurrencies interact with traditional assets in the same context is taken into account.

The nature of cryptocurrencies and traditional products is quite different. Over time the lines have blurred a bit because cryptocurrencies have been given a quality of value in addition to being understood as an asset, but for regulators they continue to be different and unable to function in parallel .

One of the issues that most concerns regulators is the financial stability of countries. The issue of the volatility of cryptocurrencies, which is something undeniable makes the financial stability of the country can be quite fluctuating. And although at this moment it could be at a very good level, the next day it could fall generating conflicts that would be very difficult to deal with. In those cases the recovery would be quite slow, which is why the protection interest is so high.

About regulation

The information that is had so far on the regulation is quite scarce. Regulators will not risk criticism from now on about the application of the regulation, but what the representatives have commented is that the new laws aim to establish how the most important cryptocurrencies on the market should be negotiated, such as Bitcoin. .

For regulators, testing high-risk products is practically impossible and this classification includes decentralized cryptocurrencies. The representative commented that what was wanted was to provide investors with sufficiently safe alternatives, which is why they will try to eliminate all risky options.

It should be noted that the regulators themselves have stated that cryptocurrencies do not yet represent a systematic risk to the financial stability of the country, but this could change in the future if not enough attention is paid to the investment and the way in the one that is marketed.

And while it hasn’t been mentioned so far, the idea of ​​regulating the way cryptocurrencies are traded sounds a bit like a ban. Recent statements have not spoken of a ban such as the one China has introduced, but it is quite likely that a similar attitude will be taken and this is closely related to the new projects of the Reserve Bank of South Africa.

A new central bank cryptocurrency is coming

When a government is very interested in regulating cryptocurrencies, it is because a project related to them is coming up. We have already seen this with China, which after several warnings, this year has banned any kind of activity that is related to cryptocurrencies. This caused a sharp drop in the market, a large mining migration and various problems that the market is still suffering from.

The opposite was the case of El Salvador, which also regulated cryptocurrencies by approving the bitcoin Law, but not with the aim of prohibiting them, but rather of including them in the economic system, becoming the first country in the world to make a cryptocurrency a currency. legal. So when there is regulation many more changes are coming.

And this is the case with the new ambitions of the Reserve Bank of South Africa. It was recently announced that he has a plan to build his own stablecoin. This will be a cryptocurrency that is centralized and monitored by the bank in addition to having the approval of regulators.

For South Africa, the option of developing a cryptocurrency is the right approach to advance economics and technology. That is why the interest in regulating decentralized cryptocurrencies has grown considerably.

As in the case of China, South Africa will not want a competitor as strong as Bitcoin which has been the most important cryptocurrency in the entire market for a very long time. This cryptocurrency has the recognition of investors and compared to a new cryptocurrency recognized by the reserve bank and that will have restrictions similar to those of the traditional banking structure, it is obvious that many investors will continue to prefer decentralized cryptocurrencies. That is why the plan is to eliminate the enemy in order to have a proper development and successful launch.

In fact, some South African market analysts have advised the country’s retail investors. They have commented that the best they can do is wait to see what the next reserve bank measures will be in order to make a decision. While this is happening, the right thing to do is not invest more in decentralized cryptocurrencies.

And although we cannot deny that a central bank cryptocurrency can have some benefits such as reliability and higher security standards, the truth is that many investors will not give up one of the main characteristics of cryptocurrencies, which is volatility. While this aspect can cause an investor to lose money in a period, it also makes them have very high profits and this is something that a cryptocurrency from a central bank will not provide.

To this we must add that the development of a cryptocurrency is not an easy thing. Some countries have taken much longer than they had planned. A clear example is that of China, which has been with the RMB Digital project for several years and has not yet been launched on the market. If South Africa intends to have their own cryptocurrency, they must start working now.