11/28/2021 at 15:09 CET

EP

South Africa has criticized the recent travel restrictions imposed by various countries on Africa, and especially on his nation, for the detection of the variant omicron and has considered them a “punishment“for the ability to detect.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony blinken, has had a telephone conversation with the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, where both have agreed on the importance of maintaining a continuous partnership between the two nations.

“Secretary Blinken specifically praised South African scientists for the rapid identification of the omicron variant and to the Government of South Africa for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world, “the State Department said in a statement.

Later, Blinken himself has published a message on his social networks where he reiterates the “professionalism and transparency” of the South African authorities and scientists in the “common fight” against the coronavirus.

I spoke with South African Foreign Minister Pandor @DIRCO_ZA to express our deep appreciation for the professionalism and transparency of the South African government and South Africa’s scientists in our shared fight against COVID-19. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 27, 2021

“The latest travel bans punish South Africa for its advanced genetic sequencing capabilities and its ability to detect new variants more quickly,” the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Excellent science should receive applause, not punishment. The global community must collaborate and partner to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, “he criticized.

The EU, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, India or Canada have banned flights from South Africa and other countries in the region after confirming in a sample taken on November 9 the presence of a new variant, B.1.1 .529, better known as omicron.