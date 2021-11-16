11/16/2021 at 10:01 CET

Gareth Southgate’s England has made history. He beat San Marino (0-10) and is already another of the teams that will be in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022: with 26 points, the English have acceded as first of the group ahead of the Poland of Robert Lewandowski.

The British, as current runners-up in Europe, have had the best calendar year in their history. With 15 victories, 52 goals for 14 against, Gareth Southgate’s team has completed a practically perfect year: only the loss in the penalty shootout against Italy tarnishes an excellent 2021.

2021 – @England have won more games (15), scored more goals (52) and kept more clean sheets (14) in 2021 than in any other calendar year in their entire history. Records. pic.twitter.com/eX2q1RiRBP – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2021

The Three lions They completed the biggest away win in their history and won the ticket to the next World Cup for the seventh time in a row. In fact, it is also the biggest win for England in the history of the World Cup or Euro Cup qualifiers: never before had reached two figures, with nine against Luxembourg (1983) being the top.

Following in the footsteps of Spain, Germany or France

Gareth Southgate’s England met expectations and will be in the next Qatar 2022 World Cup alongside the other continental favorites: Spain, Germany, Belgium or France have not failed in this group stage either. The win against San Marino and the defeat of Poland did the rest.

The British, along with Switzerland, which gave the surprise by sending Italy to the play-off, they qualified on Monday day and there are already 11 teams classified so far: Qatar (host), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland and England.