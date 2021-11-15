

The FAA has reported 5,114 problem passenger incidents on all U.S. airlines in 2021.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / .

Dallas Love Field Airport was the place where an act of assault by a female passenger was carried out against a Southwest Airlines employee on Saturday, who had to be taken to hospital due to the injuries, airline officials said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the woman identified as Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, started a verbal altercation against a flight attendant in the back of the plane around 12:40 pm local time.

At that moment, the flight attendant asked Jackson to get off the plane, the physical attack began, and in the process of withdrawing, he had an altercation with an airline operations agent, who was hit with a closed fist on the headthe police said in a statement.

After the altercation, officers detained Jackson on charges of aggravated batterysaid Juan Fernández, a Dallas police spokesman.

Jackson was preparing to catch a flight from Dallas to LaGuadia Airport in New York.

The operations agent had to be transferred to a hospital, where it was known that her condition is currently stable and she continues to recover from multiple injuries suffered at the hands of Jackson, said Chris Mainz, a spokesman for Southwest in a statement sent to The Washington Post.

“Southwest Airlines maintains a zero tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault, and fully supports our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident,” said the statement sent by Mainz.

Violent cases at airports have been on the rise after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. In many cases, incidents have been reported involving passengers who have reacted violently to the request for the use of masks, causing airlines to increase the severity of their internal policies with the increase in fines and the reporting of cases of rigor to agencies like the FBI to start a possible trial.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported some 5,114 problem passenger incidents across all airlines this year, of which 3,710 were related to the use of masks.

Of all the incidents, the FAA has already initiated 973 investigations, six times more than in 2020, of which 100 of these reports have to do with physical assaults.

