Attention, future space tourism travelers: the Federal Aviation Administration The FAA will stop awarding the so-called ‘astronaut wings’ – the space traveler badges – from the first day of 2022.

The FAA announced that it will no longer deliver the astronaut wings because now many people are traveling into space and decided to withdraw completely from the task.

The news was known a day before the planned takeoff from West Texas of an aerospace company ship. Blue origin, Founded by Jeff bezos. Ship transports former NFL player and television celebrity Michael Strahan and five more passengers, who could still receive their badges because the FAA will conclude its old program until January 1.

For their part, the astronauts of the POT they have nothing to worry about: the special agency will continue to deliver their badges to them.

The astronaut wings will be delivered to the 15 people who flew into space for the first time this year on private US flights, the FAA reported. Among them are the founder of Blue Origen, Jeff bezos, Y Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic, as well as other space travelers who accompanied them on their short round trips. The companies handed out their own versions of astronaut badges after the flights.

Astronaut Wings (Twitter: @ArceneauxHayley)

The four passengers of the first private flight of Spacex which put them into orbit in September can also access the FAA’s wings.

With the next six-person crew of Blue Origin the list of travelers will rise to 30. The FAA awarded the first commercial wing badge in 2004.

This year, the FAA tightened its requirements and specified that recipients must be crew members who have been specially trained for it, compared to customers who pay for a trip, but with the conclusion of the program a decision was made to include all, a spokesperson reported.

The names of future space tourists will be written on an FAA list of commercial space flights. To be included, they must travel at least 80 kilometers (50 miles) on an FAA approved launch.

“The commercial human space flight industry in the United States has come a long way from conducting test flights to launching paid customers into space,” Co-Administrator Wayne Monteith said in a statement. “The time has come to present a recognition to a larger group of adventurers who have dared to go into space.”

With information from AP.

