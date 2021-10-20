A study carried out on the brains of 5 Russian cosmonauts confirms that space travel can cause serious damage to the human body and mind: spending a long time in orbit damages brain cells.

Spending a long time in orbit can be very expensive for your health, as confirmed by a new study carried out on the brains of 5 Russian cosmonauts after spending several months on the International Space Station.

It is not the first time that the magnifying glass has been put on the consequences for the body of long-term space flights: it has been shown so far that they cause alterations in the eyeball and worsening of vision, in addition to weakened muscles and bones . In fact, 1% of bone density is lost per month.

An analysis of multiple models and articles published in the journal Cell that pointed to immunological, physical, mental and behavioral problems.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

To the adverse effects of space travel is added the damage to brain cells, as concludes the examination of the tissues of half a dozen Russian cosmonauts upon their return, after spending almost half a year in orbit.

The new research, published in the journal JAMA Neurology on Monday, is the clearest sign yet that spending too long in the cosmos, away from planet Earth, causes damage to brain cells, as indicated by biomarkers. detected in blood tests.

“This is the first time that concrete evidence of brain cell damage has been documented in blood tests after space flights,” study co-lead author and neuroscientist at the University of Gothenburg Henrik Zetterberg explained in the press release. .

“It must be further explored and avoided if space travel is to become more common in the future.” The study could lead to new treatments to prevent and reverse the diseases and adverse consequences of space travel.

They do not yet know what happens in the long term to the brain after it is in orbit, nor do they know the factors that cause this deterioration.

In their article, the researchers weigh several possibilities, from weightlessness to changes in brain fluid or stressors linked to this experience. Although the cause is not yet known, further clinical experiments could be conducted on Earth to reach a conclusion.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.