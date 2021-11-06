The astronauts who will come out of the International Space Station this weekend they will have to wear diapers on the trip back home since the toilet of its capsule is damaged.

NASA astronaut, Megan McArthur, on Friday called the situation “sub-optimal”, but manageable. She and her three companions will spend 20 hours in the spacex capsule, from the time the hatches are closed until their scheduled splashdown on Monday morning.

“Space flight is full of many little challenges,” he said from orbit during a news conference. “This is just one more that we will have and that we will attend in our mission. So we do not worry too much.”

After a series of meetings on Friday, those responsible for the mission decided to bring McArthur and the rest of his crew back to Earth before sending your replacements. That operation was postponed for more than a week due to bad weather and an unspecified medical problem for one of the crew.

SpaceX now aims to launch that launch by Wednesday night at the earliest.

The French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet told the press that the last six months have been intense up there. The astronauts undertook a series of extravehicular activities to improve the station’s electrical network, faced inadvertent engine start-ups from Russian docked vehicles that caused the station to turn briefly, and welcomed a private Russian film crew – a situation unheard of for the station. space.

They also had to deal with the toilet leaking, when they lifted panels in their toilet bowl. Spacex and discovered puddles of urine. The problem was discovered during SpaceX’s private flight in September, when uA tube came off and urine leaked under the floor plates. SpaceX fixed the capsule toilet while waiting for liftoff, but said the one in orbit was unusable.

Engineers determined that the urine had not structurally damaged the capsule and was safe for the return flight. Astronauts will have to rely on what NASA describes as absorbent “underwear.”

On the culinary side, astronauts harvested the first chili peppers in space. “A good morale booster,” according to McArthur. Last week, they got a taste of their vintage when they added green and red chili to their tacos.

“They had a rich spicy flavor, a little prolonged itch,” he commented. “For some that was more problematic than for others.”

They will also return with McArthur and Pesquet NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide. SpaceX sent them into space on April 23.

Your capsule is certified for a maximum 210 days in space, and Friday will be their 196th mission day, so NASA is anxious for them to return as soon as possible.

After his departure, the orbital position will continue to be occupied by an American and two Russians. Although ideally his surrogates would have arrived before his departure to share tips on life in space, Kimbrough pointed out that the remaining NASA astronaut would guide the newcomers.

