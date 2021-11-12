

The manned Endurance ship safely reaches the ISS.

Photo: Tim Peake / ESA / NASA / .

SpaceX’s Endurance spacecraft arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday with three astronauts from the US space agency (NASA) and one from the European (ESA) on board, for a six-month science mission.

The ship docked and was anchored to the ISS at 6:43 p.m.s (23:43 GMT), about 21 and a half hours after taking off attached to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

On board the ship are a woman, Kayla Barron, from NASA, and three men, Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn, from the US agency, and the German Matthias Maurer, from ESA.

The live broadcast of the arrival at the ISS allowed the occupants of the Dragon capsule named Endurance to be seen celebrating the success of the trip and the docking and anchoring maneuver before leaving the ship and being officially received at the orbital station.

The Crew-3 mission is, as its name suggests, the third manned mission to arrive on the ISS with astronauts from NASA and other space agencies on SpaceX spacecraft and from the United States.

Before, there was a test mission, also manned, in 2020.

The four astronauts from the Crew-3 mission will occupy the posts left by the four Crew-2 crew members on the ISS, who returned to Earth last Monday night after six months.

Raja Chari is the commander of the new mission, Tom Marshburn, the pilot, and Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer, the specialists. Of the four, only Marshburn had ever traveled to space before.

The German Maurier is the 600th person to have traveled to space so far, according to NASA.

During the trip, NASA and the astronauts of SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission shared a moment of silence for Veterans Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the armistice, an agreement signed by the allies and Germany that ended the First War. World Cup in 1918, and honors the combatants and victims of wars.

“Thank you on behalf of Endurance and SpaceX and NASA, and truly the world, to all the veterans who give us the ability to do this on a daily basis,” said SpaceX Crew-3 mission commander and NASA astronaut Raja. Char in a communication from the Endurance ship.

Chari, Marshburn and Maurer were assigned to the Crew-3 mission in December 2020 and began work and training on SpaceX’s next-generation human spacecraft and for their long-term stay aboard the space station.

Barron was added as the fourth member of the crew in May 2021.

