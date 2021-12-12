12/12/2021 at 23:27 CET

The Spanish women’s handball team managed to qualify this Sunday as group first after defeating Brazil (27-24) Y will play the quarterfinals of the World Cup that is played in Spain, on the road to the medals, undefeated. The combined of Jose Ignacio Prades he sweated ink, especially in attack, to overcome the South American team, who suffered their first defeat in the tournament against the host team. The goals by Sandy Barbosa and, above all, the stops Silvia Navarro, chosen the best player of the match, were decisive to overcome the Brazilians, in which shone, as almost always, From Paula.

ESP

BRA

Spain

(12 + 15): Navarro; Arderius, Cesáreo (2), Jennifer Gutiérrez (2p), Paula Arcos (1), Echeverría (2) and Sandy Barbosa (7, 1p) -starting team- Carmen Martín (2), Campos (1), Merche Castellanos (ps ), Gassama (1), Alicia Fernández (4, 2p), Espínola (1), Almudena Rodríguez (1), Sole López (2) and Ainhoa ​​Hernández (1).

Brazil

(10 + 14): Arenhart; De Paula (5), Tamires Araujo (4), Ribeiro (5), Larissa Araujo, Guarieiro (1) and Matieli -starting team- Fernandes (1), Rodrigues (1), Cardoso (4, 3p), Vieira (1 ), Fermo, De Arruda (ps) and Ventura (2).

Referees

Marko Sekulic and Vladimir Jovandic (Serbia). They excluded Paula Arcos (2) and Ainhoa ​​Hernández for Spain and Ribeiro, Tamires Araujo and Matieli for Brazil for two minutes.

Incidents

Meeting corresponding to the last day of the Main Round of the Women’s Handball World Championship held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Torrevieja before about 3,000 spectators.

At stake is the first place between two teams that, already with the ticket to the quarterfinals secured, showed up for the appointment with an immaculate service sheet and with very good feelings. Spain, without Mireya González Y Laura Hernandez, discarded by the coach for the game, had to break a stone against the tough and dynamic Brazilian defense in the first minutes to take the lead on the scoreboard.

The Brazilian team, supported in the goal by an inspired Arenhart, dried to Spain, that could barely run to the backlash, in attack to reduce the differences at the end of the first half (12-10), in which again Silvia Navarro it was providential. Brazil He started the second half with a 2-0 run that allowed him to equalize the score against an uncomfortable Spain.

In full traffic jam Carmen Martin Y Sandy Barbosa, with a couple of individual actions, they returned the advantage to Spain, but From Paula, lethal in the launch, did not allow the Spanish escape. Without the fluency of other afternoons to score, Spain had to empty itself in defense and entrust itself to Silvia Navarro to keep Brazil at a distance, albeit minimal.

After a phase of inaccuracies on the part of both teams, two stops by the Valencian goalkeeper, finished off with goals on the counterattack of Sole lopez Y Espinola definitely propelled Spain with three minutes to go (25-20). With everything decided, several errors chained by Spain, penalized by Ribeiro, allowed Brazil to cut the difference to close the match with the final score of 27-24.