01/08/2022 at 23:11 CET

.

The Spanish selection handball takes his international tournament after beating by the minimum to Poland, It was worth the tie for the difference of goals to lift the title, but wanted to close with a victory before traveling to the European.

ESP

POL

Spain

(15 + 11): Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas; Iñaki Peciña (1), Jorge Maqueda (7), Ángel Fernández (5), Antonio García (1), Aleix Gómez (1), Gdeón Guardiola (3), starting seven, Rodrigo Corrales (l), Gurbindo, Ferran Solé ( 1), Adrián Figueras (2), Joan Cañellas, Agustín Casado (1), Aitor Ariño, Tarrafeta (3), Sánchez-Migallón and Odriozola (1).

Poland

(12 + 13): Kornecki; Jadraszcyk, Pietrasik, Moryto (7), Krajewski (3), Przybylski, Gabala (1), starting seven, Morawski (p), Daszek (7), Olejniczak (3), Walczak, Adamski, Beckman (1), Syprzak ( 3) and Chrapkowski.

Partials every five minutes

1-2, 7-3, 8-3, 10-5, 12-8, 15-12, rest, 17-13, 19-15, 21-18, 23-19, 25-22 and 26-25.

Referees

Iniesta Castillo and García Rodríguez. They excluded, for Spain, Ángel Fernández and Maqueda (2). Through Poland to Walczak and Pietrasik.

Pavilion

The Sargal. About 1000 spectators.

He responded, and in what way the Cuenca fans, who wanted to give all their encouragement to the Hispanics in a clash that began with a 0-2 partial for the Poles, although little by little the team of riverbank, taking the lead for the first time in the 8th minute with a good whip from Maqueda who did the 4-3.

Getting ahead made Spain grow, especially in defense, where Pendentive Y Gideon they imposed their law in the center next to Antonio Garcia Y Maqueda in the deuces, to run and make a partial 7-0 against with an outstanding Angel Fernandez in definition.

With the 10-3 it seemed that it was going to be simple for those of riverbank, not at all further from the truth, since the Poles intensified their defense with a great Pietrasik, a player precisely excluded five minutes from the end in an action in which the referees reviewed the Video Proof System (VPS) for the first time in this tournament and in Spain.

In attack, Daszek Y Moryto They threw their team behind their backs to reach the break with 15-12.

Syprzak came to cut that distance to the two goals at the exit of the changing rooms, but Spain again adjusted their 6: 0 and Tarrafeta He began to send the team from the central zone in the best way until he reached 19-13 through an acclaimed Antonio García in the 38th minute.

Again it seemed that this advantage could be insurmountable, but Poland did not give up and put their best defense and their effectiveness under sticks at stake with Morawski, so much so that he had several occasions to put the tie, something that he did not get, even having 26-26 after an action in which the own Morawski he was stopped by a ball in six meters at Ariño.

On the contrary they could put the tables with Daszek the Poles, but a giant appeared Rodrigo Corrales to avoid the goal and get Spain to win in Cuenca.