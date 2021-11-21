11/21/2021 at 10:12 PM CET

.

The Spanish team that is going to play the final phase of the Davis Cup from next Thursday until December 5 The training sessions began this Sunday at the facilities of the Madrid Arena, the main stage of the competition, which will also be held in Turin and Innsbruck.

All the members of the team appointed by Sergi Bruguera are already concentrated in Madrid. The preparation day began with Roberto Bautista and Carlos Alcaraz on the track. Then the turn was for Pablo Carreño and Feliciano López. The players also exercised in the afternoon on the central court of the Madrid Arena.

The work sessions are also led by Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image, coach of Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel López, coach of Pablo Carreño, and Pepe Vendrell, coach of Roberto Bautista, who are in Madrid to assist captain Sergi Bruguera.

Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño They began their concentration with the Spanish team and later Feliciano López joined. The last to join the team was Marcel granollers, who did not exercise this Sunday after his recent arrival from Turin, where on Saturday he played the semifinals of the ATP Doubles Finals alongside Argentine Horacio Zeballos, defeated by Frenchmen Pierre Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Spain will begin the defense of the Davis Cup title that it achieved in 2019 next Friday, in its first match of the first phase, against Ecuador. On Saturday they will face Russia in search of the quarterfinals, to which the first of each group and the two best seconds accesses.

“There is no pressure”

Sergi Bruguera rejected that Spain face the tournament with the extra pressure due to the condition of current champion. “A year has passed in which we have not played and there is no pressure to defend anything. We have the pressure to want to do well and compete well. The pressure of the Davis Cup itself, but not to defend the title.” Bruguera indicated in statements released by the Spanish Tennis Federation.

“Ecuador, in principle, is the most affordable rivalAlthough it has very good players and on an indoor court, anyone can surprise you. Then we had the toughest rival that is Russia, which has two, five, eleven and thirty in the world. There is no team stronger than them & rdquor ;, warned Bruguera.