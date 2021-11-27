11/27/2021 at 00:25 CET

The Spanish doubles formed by Pablo Carreño and Marcel granollers He prevailed over the Ecuadorian duo formed by Gonzalo escobar and Diego Hidalgo by 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (2) and rounded off the local victory 3-0 in group A of the Davis Cup finals held in Madrid. The Spaniards left everything on the court to also score the third point, as each game and each set will be decisive to decide the pass in a group that also includes Russia.

Although in principle the Spanish doubles were going to compose it Feliciano lopez and Granollers, Captain Sergi Bruguera altered the duo after the singles and gave entry to Carreno, who had just won his match against Emilio Gómez in three sets. Lopez he had also won their match previously and in just two sets.

Carreno and Granollers They dominated the first round without difficulty, but in the second they missed many opportunities both in the opening games and in the tiebreaker. The third set faced the Ecuadorians with a break for 2-1, which they held until 5-4. A double fault from Hidalgo and the good remains of Granollers allowed Spain to regain the disadvantage and lead the match to a new tiebreaker game.

With an initial the home team put the victory that the plenary session supposed on track, with three victories and six in favor and two against. Before, Feliciano lopez, chosen to be the number two of the Spanish team after the loss of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image by covid, he achieved the first point by beating Roberto Quiroz by 6-3 and 6-3.

Later Pablo Carreño he survived the push of Emilio Gómez, who never gave up, to achieve an agonizing victory in three sets, 5-7, 6-3 and 7-6 (5), after two hours and 37 minutes.

Spain will rest on Saturday, but Ecuador will face Russia with the major challenge of beating the favorite team if they do not want to be eliminated.