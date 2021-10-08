10/07/2021

On 10/08/2021 at 00:02 CEST

Spain and France will meet next Sunday, October 10 from 8:45 p.m. in the grand final of the ‘Final Four’ of this second edition of the Nations League. The Spanish team achieved access after beating and convincing Italy in the semifinals, in a game where Luis Enrique’s men managed to dominate from beginning to end. Meanwhile, the French had to overcome a 2-0 against Belgium to win a ticket to the grand final.

The victory against Italy in the semis was double for Spain, since the victory allowed them to get into the final of this Nations League and secure the play-off for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. Great news considering the difficulties that the Spanish team is having in their group.

Even so, Luis Enrique is a technician of the present, and the most immediate is the duel on Sunday, which is exciting, with two completely different style books. Luis Enrique’s block in front of the constellation of stars directed by Didier Deschamps. There can only be one winner and we will meet him this October 10 from 8:45 p.m. at the San Siro stadium.

On the same day but at a different time, Italy and Belgium will play for third and fourth place. The duel will be on the same Sunday, October 10, but from 3:00 p.m.

Portugal’s successor to the throne will emerge from the duel between Spain and France. The Portuguese team managed to lift the first Nations League in history after beating the Netherlands in the final on June 9, 2019.