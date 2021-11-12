ALEJANDRA OLCESE

The Government plans to inject 27,000 million of the funds this year, but at the end of October it has only executed 5,000

The Government has formally requested this Friday to the European Commission the disbursement of 10,000 million euros of European Next Generation funds, which will not arrive in the country until next year.

This disbursement will be added to the 9.036 million euros that Spain already received in summer, when the Recovery Plan was approved and that amount was released as an advance. Spain has been the first EU country in requesting the next payment, as reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The Government has had to present proof that it has complied with the 52 milestones to whom this disbursement was subject. Once received, the European Commission has two months to evaluate it with the different member states and with the Economic and Financial Committee, before approving the disbursement.

Although Brussels will officially carry out this examination of the application, sources from the European Commission have confirmed to this medium that the dialogue with the Government of Spain has been fluid in the last months and both parties have ensured that the fulfillment of the milestones has occurred.

Initially, it was expected that the Executive would make the request in October, which would have allowed the 10,000 million to arrive in 2021. Having delayed a few days, it is foreseeable that payment does not arrive until 2022, with which Spain will have received only 9,000 of the 27,000 million that it had planned to execute this year.

Only 18.5% of the budget for 2021 has been executed

Despite the fact that the Government will not receive the 27,000 million this year, the rate of execution is so slow that it will not have had to advance anything through public debt, since at the end of October it had only executed 5 billion of the funds and through transfers to other administrations, with which the money has not yet reached the real economy.

To date, Spain has had no difficulties in meeting the milestones agreed with Brussels, but the stage gets complicated from now on.

For the next disbursement, the Government will already have to demonstrate that it has managed to approve in the last quarter of this year the labour reform and pension reform, that are currently stuck in the social dialogue tables and that continue to generate disputes within the coalition government itself and the Council of Ministers.

This Monday, November 15, theoretically ends the deadline given by the Ministry of Social Security to have a pension reform agreed with the employers and the unions. The three parties have a meeting scheduled for that day, but the positions are still far apart and the agreement seems complicated.

