The Spanish companies find a source of income abroad to shore up their economic recovery, as they already did after the 2008 crisis, with a few record exports of 229,963 million euros between January and September, the all-time high for that period.

This volume exceeds exports by 6.7% accounted for in that same period of year 2019, before the pandemic broke out, according to the latest Foreign Trade Report of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Imports, meanwhile, rose 21.9% year-on-year to 243,229.9 million euros, also the highest figure recorded in the first ten months of the year.

In volume, subtracting the effect that the price increases In the data, exports rose 14.7% year-on-year, as their prices increased 6.4%, while imports grew 13.4% year-on-year, due to their prices rising 7.5%.

The trade balance registered a deficit of 13,267.4 million euros, 19.5% higher than that registered in the same period of 2020, with which the coverage rate (the part of imports that is paid for with exports) was at the 94.5%, that is, 0.1 percentage points more than that registered between January and September 2020 (94.4% with provisional data).

If separated within the total balance the energy, it is observed that the non-energy balance yielded a surplus of 3,125.4 million euros, higher than the surplus of 116.0 million euros in the same period of 2020, while the energy deficit increased 46.1% to 16,392.8 million euros (deficit of 11,221.2 million in the same period of the previous year with provisional data), due to higher energy prices.

The energy deficit shoots up 97% in September

In September, national companies made sales abroad of 28,337 million euros, also monthly historical high. This means that sales abroad grew 21.9% compared to the same month of the previous year.

In volume, without taking into account the evolution of prices – which rose 11.9% -, exports increased 8.9% year-on-year. The country’s trade balance in September registered a deficit of 2,396.2 million euros, which is 60.8% higher than the one the country had a year ago.

If the energy effect is eliminated, the deficit was 598 million euros; while the energy deficit shot up 96.8% up to 1,798.2 million euros, compared to 913.7 million in September 2020, due to the increase in the price of energy.

Main sectors In terms of weight over total exports were: chemical products (their exports represented 18.5% of the total and increased 54.9% year-on-year), capital goods (18.1% of the total and grew 7.2% year-on-year), food, beverages and tobacco (15.9% of the total and increased by 17.7% year-on-year) and the automobile sector (13.5% of the total and decreased by 6.2% year-on-year).

Exports aimed at European Union-27 they represented 63.4% of the total (61.8% in the same month of the previous year) and increased by 25.0% year-on-year; those directed to the euro zone, 56.1% of the total (55.0% in September 2020) and increased by 24.3% year-on-year; while, for the rest of the European Union, 7.3% of the total (6.8% in September 2020), rose 30.7% year-on-year. Exports to non-community destinations represented 36.6% of the total (38.2% in September 2020) and increased by 16.9% compared to the same month of the previous year.

By autonomous communities, the community that experienced the highest interannual variation rate of its exports was Castilla y Len (60.5%), followed by the Community of Madrid (49.3%) and Andalusia (42.1%).

