At the end of November and despite the employment pull, the Spanish figure exceeded 14% compared to 6.5% in the European Union and 7.2% in the euro zone

The year 2021 closes with 776,000 more jobs but 3.1 million people are still unemployed

Spain continues to be the country of the entire European Union with a higher unemployment rate. According to the data that Eurostat has published this Monday, the 14.1% in which it closed last November exceeds the figures of any other European economy and only Greece, with 13.4%, is close to the Spanish data.

But it is also that, and despite the pull that employment registered during the past year, it is the sixth consecutive month in which Spain leads the European unemployment. And what’s more, the Spanish data doubles the european averages: in the Eurozone as a whole, the figure is 7.2%, while in the EU the figure drops to 6.5%.

In absolute terms, the Spanish economy had 3.2 million unemployed at the end of that month of November, which is also the largest figure in the EU and means that Spain accumulates three out of every 10 unemployed in the entire Eurozone.

The publication of the European statistical office includes the figures for youth unemployment, in which the data is also very alarming: unemployment among those under 25 is close to 30%. This is the second highest rate in the EU only behind Greece, with which in recent months it has been taking turns in first place. In total terms, Spain has nearly half a million unemployed youth.

Without going back to precovid data

The latest Eurostat publication also notes that, in terms of the unemployment rate, Spain had not yet returned to previous levels to the covid: at the end of February 2020 the figure was 13.8%, evidently lower than the 14.1% of November 2022.

This photo is likely to change when the December figures are updated, and in fact the Government always emphasizes that, in terms of membership, Spain has already overcome the crisis. And so it is, although this analysis must also take into account the ERTE, the self-employed with aid and the pull of public contracting. Removing these factors, according to Funcas, in private employment there are still more than 100,000 affiliates to reach that level.

But in any case, what some figures as well as others show is that unemployment continues to be a very serious problem for the Spanish economy that the country has been dealing with for many years. So much so that the figure has not dropped below 10% since mid-2008, that is, almost 14 years ago.

