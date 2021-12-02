The number of Social Security affiliates stands at 19.75 million, with 125,632 of them still in ERTE

ALEJANDRA OLCESE

ELSA MARTN (GRAPHICS)

EMILIO AMADE (ANIMATIONS)

Updated on Thursday, 2 December 2021 – 09:02

The month of November that has traditionally been negative for job creation has ended with 61,768 new jobs, what supposes the biggest increase in jobs in that month of the entire historical series, according to the affiliation data published this Thursday by Social Security.

With this increase in jobs, the Social Security affiliation go up to 19.75 million workers, already closer to the 20 million record that was intended to be reached before the pandemic broke out.

This increase in enrollment has occurred thanks to the growth of employment in November in the Education (+29,735 new jobs), in Commerce (+28,789) and in Administrative Activities (+16,835), despite the job destruction that occurred in the month in Hotelier (-62,633 jobs) and in Health and Social Services Activities (-8,973).

In terms seasonally adjusted, a measure that Social Security began to use during the pandemic but with which job creation has never been measured, the growth of the affiliation in November amounted to 109,451 workers and the total number of affiliates stood at 19.77 million.

Despite the increase in membership, there are 125,632 people that are still affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) at the end of the month, according to provisional data from the Ministry, which means that during November there have been about 40,000 who have abandoned these mechanisms.

With this evolution, at the end of November there are in Spain 730,356 workers more than a year ago, a year-on-year increase of 3.8%. The sectors that have registered the greatest increases compared to the same month of last year in the general regime (wage earners) were Hotelier (16.7%), Artistic, Recreational and Entertainment Activities (14.5%), Information and Communications (8.7%) and Scientific and Technical Professional Activities (6.7%).

By regimes, employees have increased by 60,944 people and the number of autonomous has increased by 1,080 self-employed workers, while the group dedicated to self-employment continues to decline. sea (-226) and at coal (-29).

Despite the good average evolution in November, the Tuesday 30 that closed the month 179,307 jobs were destroyed.

1.7 million temporary contracts in November

On the other hand, the number of people signed up for unemployment at the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE, former INEM) has dropped by 74,381 in November, the largest drop in unemployment in a month of November.

The total unemployed in the country is located in 3.18 million people, the lowest figure in a November since 2008, before the financial crisis and the destruction of jobs in the country broke out, according to the Ministry of Labor.

The unemployment data registered by the SEPE are complementary to affiliation to Social Security but they reflect less faithfully the evolution of the labor market, since while the affiliation collects variations in employment in real time (registrations and registrations to the system), the SEPE only registers the unemployment of those who are going to sign up to get a job .

By age, the unemployment of those under 25 It fell by 11,554 people in November (-4.5%), with which the number of young people under 25 enrolled in unemployment stands at 245,442 people.

In November, they also signed 282,981 permanent contracts in the country, which also represents a record in the series, but there were also 12,111 of a formative and 1.72 million temporary contracts.

By economic sector, the largest drop in unemployment in absolute terms occurred in the sector Services (48,528 people found a job and got off the unemployment lists, -2.11%), followed by Industry (7,689 people, -2.91%), Agriculture (6,072, -3.89%) and Construction (4,336 people , -1.70%).

In addition, a total of 7,756 people who had never had a job before found work, with which the number of those enrolled in unemployment fell by 2.77%.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Spain – Argentina, live Real Madrid – Athletic Bilbao, live