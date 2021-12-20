12/20/2021 at 01:20 CET

The Spanish futsal team feasted on goals (6-0) against the world champion, Portugal, in the second friendly held in the Rincón de la Victoria with goals from Raúl Campos, Catela, Cecilio, Chino, Esteban and Antonio Pérez.

A volley from Fabio Cecilio, which passed close to the post, was Portugal’s first big warning, but again Spain started hitting. Raúl Campos scored his 79th goal with the national team after a great assist from Lin (1-0, min.10) in a rehearsed play. Right on the next play, Dídac flew off to get a hand of great merit from Paulo Freitas.

The Portuguese team responded with a lot of football, gave it more intensity and from the pressure he tried to draw, although he forgot what Spain is capable of generating in two or three hits on the counterattack, with an omnipresent Sergi Lozano.

With the game turned into an exchange of direct plays, Portuguese Fabio Cecilio sent a whip to the crossbar, another warning one of the world champions, who found no gaps against a very balanced Spanish defense.

At the end of the break, Portugal went into a trance and first he made a mistake that Spain took advantage of: a transfer to the goalkeeper ended in an indirect free-kick goal by Catela with a left-footed shot (2-0, min. 25) and, seconds later, Cecilio caught her inside the area and scored after a 3-0 rebound.

With that flurry of goals, Spain took possession of the ball again, it was electric in its attacks and at times he besieged an impotent Portugal, especially when his shots ran into Chemi in goal.

Before the equator of the second half came Chino’s 4-0, who stepped on it and crossed it into the squad leaving Portugal very depleted, whose coach called a timeout to try to lift his team.

Esteban threw a lot of mischief and work and scored the fifth goal (min. 31) after taking advantage of a Portuguese loss in his own field. Those in red and green were lost on the floor, Fede Vidal’s men kept up the rhythm with good rotations and there came the 6-0 (min. 35) from Antonio Pérez, his first international goal.

– Data sheet:

6 – Spain: Chemi, Carlos Ortiz (C), Sergio Lozano, Chino and Raúl Gómez-starting five- Chemi, Boyis, Antonio Pérez, Lozano, Adolfo, Cecilio, Catela, Chino, Raúl Campos, Raúl Gómez.

0 – Portugal: Andre, Cardinal, Joao Martos, Andre Coelho and Erick -five starting- Sousa, Bruno Coelho, Alfonso, Nilson, Edu, Zicky, Freitas, Brito, Castro, Pauleta, Fabio Cecilio.

Goals: 1-0, min. 10: Raúl Campos. 2-0, min 24: Catela. 3-0, min. 25: Cecilio. 4-0, min 28: Chinese. 5-0, min. 31: Esteban. 6-0, min. 35: Antonio Pérez.

Referee: Javier Moreno and Juan José Cordero Gallardo (Spain)

Incidents: friendly match in preparation for Euro 2022, played at the Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion in Rincón de la Victoria (Málaga).