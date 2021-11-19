11/19/2021

On at 22:24 CET

.

The Spanish roller hockey team will defend the title of European champion that it won in 2018 in A Coruña, after certifying this Friday its classification for the European final that takes place in the Portuguese town of Paredes by beating France 1-3 in the last day of the first phase.

FRA

ESP

France

Bonneu, Bruno di Benedetto, Remi Herman, Roberto di Benedetto, Le Berre -starting five- Audelin, Gefflot, Debrouver, Savreux and Carlo di Benedetto.

Spain

Carles Grau, Sergi Panadero, Ignacio Alabart, César Carballeira, Pau Bargalló- starting five- Ferran Font, Toni Pérez, marc Grau, Sergi Aragonès and Serra.

Goals

0-1 M. 10 Sergi Panadero. 0-2 M.16 Toni Pérez. 1-2 M.37 Carlo Di Benedetto. 1-3 M.39 Alabart.

Referees

Pinto and Guilherme (Portugal). Blue to Di Bnedetto / Marc Grau and Aragonès.

Pavilion

Pavilhao Multiusos de Paredes. About 800 spectators.

A final in which the Spanish team, who will seek his eighteenth continental crownHe will face this Saturday (21:00) again with the French team, which asserted its best goal difference with Portugal, which will have to settle for fighting for the bronze medal.

If on Thursday those of Guillem Cabestany They missed their first opportunity to seal the ticket for the grand final, after falling 9-10 to Portugal in a dramatic match that was resolved in favor of the Portuguese team with a goal in the final seconds, this Friday they did not give rise to surprise.

Aware that only victory was worth them to fight for the gold, the Spanish players came out much more ambitious than the French team, which was worth losing by up to two goals to reach the final.

Thus, barely after four minutes of play, the Spanish team already dominated the scoreboard thanks to a goal (0-1) from Sergi Panadero. A goal that did not appease the voracity of the Spanish team who took a new step towards the grand final after fifteen minutes, after doubling their lead (0-2) with a goal from Toni Perez.

A result that not only served those of Cabestany to access the final, but also the French team, who seemed at all times more concerned with avoiding a third Spanish goal, than trying to reduce distances.

A panorama that worsened in the second half, to the anger of the Portuguese public, who protested the, in their opinion, lack of ambition of both teams.

In fact, the only goal for France came after a direct foul with which the Portuguese referees Joaquim Pinto and Miguel Guilherm punished the Spanish team, after a failed launch from a direct free kick by Marc Grau, which was very deviated from the goal.

But not even the goal of Carlo Di Benedetto, which established the momentary 1-2 at twelve minutes into the second half, managed to unsettle Spain, which two minutes later regained the advantage of two goals (1-3) thanks to a goal by Nacho alabart.

A marker that would no longer move for the benefit of the Spanish and the French, who will meet again tomorrow at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Paredes in search of gold.