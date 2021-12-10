12/09/2021 at 20:30 CET

The Spanish women’s handball team does not want to wait any longer and will try to certify this Friday (8:30 p.m.) the classification for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Spain with a victory over Croatia, in a match in which a draw would be enough to seal your ticket to the crosses.

To do this, the Spanish team will have to minimize the numerous losses of the ball that they added against Japan, in a match in which the “Warriors” were carried away by the dizzying pace of play proposed by the Asians.

Those of Jose Ignacio Prades They could be benefited by the more orthodox style of play of the Balkans, who arrive at the appointment with their main figures loaded with minutes.

A circumstance that has been aggravated by the casualties suffered by the Croatian team, which once the competition had started had to do without players such as full-backs Camila Micijevic and Ivana dezic and the central Dora krsnik, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Especially significant is the absence and Micijevic, a fundamental piece to understand the bronze medal that the Croatian team hung in the last European Championship.

However, the Spanish team would do badly to entrust itself to the Balkans, who continue to have stars of the stature of the goalkeeper in their ranks. Tea pijevic or the pivot Katarina jezic, the player on which the entire defensive framework is based.

Enough arguments for the Croats to arrive alive to the meeting with Spain in the fight to reach the quarterfinals, after defeating Argentina 28-22 last Wednesday in a clash in which the Nedad Sostaric they only conceded one goal to the South Americans in the last ten minutes of play.

A warning for the Spanish team, which must recover the precision in the offensive game that it exhibited during the first phase of the tournament and that allowed it to limit the losses of the ball as much as possible, the usual Achilles heel of the “Guerreras”.

In this task, not only the centrals will play a fundamental role. Alicia fernandez, which little by little is acquiring the competitive tone after losing the first two days due to injury, and Silvia Arderius, but also players like the winger Almudena Rodriguez, which was already decisive in the victory (28-26) over Japan.

The key for the Spanish team will once again be in defense, in which Jose Ignacio Prades you won’t know until the last minute if you can count on the pivot Eli Cesáreo, who could not play the match with Japan suffering from a “small” sprain to his right ankle.

With or without Caesarean, the Spanish team must show the same defensive intensity that has allowed them to count their games by victories and that embodies, at least, the extreme Maitane Etxeberria, one of the great news of the Spanish team so far in the championship.

Without forgetting the goalkeeper Silvia Navarro, the pillar on which the defense of a Spanish team is based that does not want to wait any longer and will try to add against Croatia the point it needs to secure a place in the quarterfinals, the minimum objective with which the “Guerreras” began the tournament.