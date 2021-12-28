12/28/2021 at 11:14 CET

The Spain Vaciada party has announced the decision to stand in the next regional elections in Castilla y León, on February 13, in the province of Salamanca, for which you are finalizing the development of your list.

As one of its spokespersons, Loreto Curto, has announced to ., this list will be “made up of a group of people of different ideologies who have a common idea, the fight for the good of this land.”

At the same time, and through a press release, the España Vaciada party remains “united” in Salamanca. “to approve a state pact against depopulation and for territorial rebalancing” as a basis to stand for the next regional elections.

Loreto Curto, for his part, added that in the “next days” will be released “the list that Spain emptied” will present for the province of Salamanca, in a party that currently “has a vthirty people“as militants in Salamanca.

“Thanks to this game we will have the possibility, and the opportunity, to fight for our land, for work to avoid further depopulation “, added the spokeswoman in Salamanca of Emptied Spain, who, in addition, has shown her confidence that” under this umbrella platforms that fight in different Salamanca municipalities can be incorporated. “

The party, in its press release, has also indicated that it has “lists the tool for participation in the elections“, so “the time has come” for the province to “have its own voice where decisions are made.”

“This project of the Spain Emptied It is a transversal option that wants to be supported by a large majority of citizens. Because after years of abandonment of our community by the different institutionsyes, our presence today is essential “, he explained.

So far, the platforms associated with emptied Spain have announced that they will present lists in the provinces ofe Soria, Palencia, Zamora, Salamanca and Burgos.