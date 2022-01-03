01/03/2022

On at 18:42 CET

The temperatures in Spain during the days before the end of the year, New Year’s Eve and the first days of 2022 have been the highest since there are records, with maximums up to 6 degrees higher than normal at this time and markers equivalent to those reached in Spain in late April or early May.

As reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), between last December 27 and this Monday, January 3 the average temperatures in our country have been spring and they have broken records in cities like Segovia or Salamanca, where the thermometers showed two to three degrees more than usual at that time.

In addition, on New Year’s Eve they were reached in Bilbao 25 ​​degrees maximum for the first time in December and the Galician cities of Pontevedra, A Coruña or Lugo reached average values ​​“typical of the beginning of the astronomical summer & rdquor ;, as indicated by the AEMET.

The warmest end of the year since 1950

“Last December 27, 28, 30 and 31, 2021 and January 1 and 2, 2022 have been the warmest on those dates since 1950 in all of Spain & rdquor ;, has concluded the AEMET, which attributes these values ​​to a meteorological phenomenon called “subsidence & rdquor ;, which consists of a thermal inversion caused by warm or temperate air in upper or middle layers and cold in lower zones.

This winter is being very warm | Pixabay

Data from the Meteorological Agency also indicate that 2021 will end up being classified as “A warm year & rdquor;, with temperatures above normal for the eighth consecutive year and without any day colder than normal in the last 70 years, including the days after the storm Filomena, according to the AEMET.

The meteorological situation changes radically from tomorrow and the anticyclone will give way to a polar air mass, which will plunge the thermometers to values typically winter in this week of Kings, when rains are also expected from the north.

Thus, from Wednesday 5 is expected to be cold throughout the country and even in the northern half temperatures are lower than usual at this time, with frosts in the interior and maximums that will not exceed 15 degrees in general in the central hours of the day.

In addition, the AEMET predicts that various frontal systems will leave rain between tomorrow and Wednesday, especially in the north, so an umbrella will be necessary for some horseback riding.

At the moment This Monday the anticyclonic and dry environment will continue, Although in the late evening a front will arrive at the western end of Galicia that will leave some rains, strong wind in that area and the Cantabrian mountain range and fog in the valleys of some rivers, but with temperatures still between 5 and 10 degrees above normal in almost all of Spain.

This Tuesday, the 4th, it is expected that the front will cross the Peninsula from west to east carrying a polar air mass that will lower temperatures significantly in much of the country, except in the Mediterranean regions, where It will be around 25 degrees in places close to the Valencian coast.

Too will still exceed 20 degrees in the Cantabrian SeaWhile in the west the temperatures will drop and cities such as León, Valladolid or Madrid will stay around 10 or 12 degrees maximum and the rains will also reach Galicia, the Cantabrian communities, the central area and the Betic System.

Bathers on the shore of the beach | Europa Press

In the center and north the snow quota will drop to 1,000 or 1,400 meters and in the south it will stand at 2,500 meters while the wind will blow with strong or very strong gusts in mountain areas, coastlines and large areas of the northern Plateau.

For January 5, intense winds from the west and northwest are expected in the Mediterranean area and in mountain areas of the northern half; rains in the northern third of the peninsula, especially in eastern Cantabrian Galicia and the Pyrenees, Castilla y León, the Iberian System and weak and scattered in the central area and southern Meseta and temperatures that will continue going down in an “extraordinary” way.

According to the AEMET, highs are expected for that day on the two plateaus of about 5 to 10 degrees; from 10 to 15 degrees in the Cantabrian Sea, inland Andalusia and Extremadura and between 15 and 18 degrees in the Mediterranean, Balearic and Andalusian regions, but in general they will be normal values ​​for the time in almost the entire country or somewhat lower in the interior of the northern half.

Cold on kings day

The Thursday 6, Three Kings Day, the nights will continue to drop In the interior and in cities like Teruel or Soria, it will reach 6 degrees below zero or between 3 and 5 degrees below zero will have in Pamplona, ​​Vitoria, Huesca and Lleida. It could even freeze in Bilbao, where they could drop below freezing.

On the other hand, daytime temperatures will rise in the Cantabrian Sea and in the western half without varying too much in the rest, but in general it will be a cold day.

It will rain occasionally and sparsely in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees and perhaps in mountainous areas in the center and southeast, but in general it will be slightly cloudy, although the snow level will drop a little more in the Pyrenees, standing at around 700 meters, while the wind It will blow intensely in the northeast of the peninsula, the Balearic Islands and parts of the Cantabrian Sea.

In Canary Islands Temperatures will continue to be high for the season, but as of Wednesday the trade winds will leave abundant rains in the north of the islands of greater relief and the thermometer will return to normal values.