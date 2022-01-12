01/12/2022 at 8:11 PM CET

Cristina Moreno

The ‘Hispanics’ start today against the Czech Republic (6:00 p.m.) their defense of the European title. What would be his third consecutive continental title, something within the reach of only a few.

And he does it in the middle of a generational change, with some pieces still to be polished, as could be seen against Iran and Poland in the Cuenca tournament in preparation for this championship. Without the Entrerríos, Aginalgalde or Viran Morros already in the team, it is the turn for the Aleix Gómez, Gideon Guardiola, Ferran Solé and company. Authentic veterans of the national team who will have to put their experience at the service of young people. Jordi Ribera has registered up to five newcomers in the list of the 19 Hispanics who will defend the team in this European that starts for the national team in Bratislava. Framed in group E, Spain will start the journey against the Czech Republic, the revelation team of the European of four years ago in Croatia, in which they managed to finish in sixth place.

It is true that he arrives at this appointment without some of his key players at the time, like Ondrej Zrahala, Martin Galia, Pavel Horak or Stepan Zeman. Important absences that will not prevent the Central Europeans from presenting a competitive team, well worked on defense and backed by goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva, who will play next season in the powerful German Kiel.

Both teams know each other well. They have met before eight times in official matches and one more in a friendly match. In all of them, the Spanish team ended the match with victory. The last crossing between Spain and the Czech Republic was precisely in the last European Championship. It was on June 16, 2020, at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna. Then, Los Hispanos prevailed 31-25 in the Main Round, paving the way to the title.

Contain the powerful front line that make up the central Tomas Babak and the sides Stanislav Kasparek Y Matej klima. That will be the key, according to the national coach, Jordi Ribera, to beat the Czech Republic. “We already played against them in the 2018 and 2020 Europeans and it is a team that has playing criteria and, above all, a good front row & rdquor ;, highlighted the coach, who also pointed to the” good defensive block & rdquor; of his first rival. “As always the start of the competition is difficult for everyone, but I hope we can start well and generate optimism for the next game with Sweden. We really want to start competing & rdquor ;, he said.

Today, a victory would not only be an important step towards the Main Round, but also certify that the generational change maintains the high level of recent years.