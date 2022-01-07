01/06/2022 at 17:26 CET

Spain has the opportunity to return to an ATP Cup final two years later. And that this time it does not have Rafael Nadal in its ranks. But Spain is not needing to pass rounds and to stand in these semifinals as a clear favorite to be in the final.

The Spanish will face Poland, a team against which Spain will not have it easy, but which, due to players and quality, should be able to incline. The tie will open, if there are no last minute changes, Pablo Carreño vs. Kamil Majchrzak, which has won all three of its matches in this competition. Of course, the Pole, number 117 in the world, has not faced opponents of great caliber and, although he has not lost a set to date, it should not be a problem for Carreño.

This is indicated by the quotas, which place the Asturian as a favorite to [1.29], for him [3.6] of his rival. The only showdown Between them, back in the distant 2015, the Pole took him.

Once this first match is over, Roberto Bautista will take to the track in the duel of numbers one. It will be measured at Hubert hurkacz, the Polish top ten. The man from Castellón is on a very good peak, with three wins in straight sets against old rivals such as Christian Garín, Casper Ruud and Dusan Lajovic, while Hurkacz, after the first two simple ties, passed over Diego Schwartzman.

This can be the meeting that decides the direction of the crossing and for that reason the quotas could not be more even. Baptist to [1.91] and Hurkacz also to [1.91]. Afterwards, if necessary, the doubles would be played, but the choice of the players will be reserved until the last moment.

Before these semifinals, Spain is favorite to lift the title and pay to [2.5].