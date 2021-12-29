12/29/2021 at 07:12 CET

Rafa bernardo

The reception of five Spanish corvettes by the Royal Saudi Navy is getting closer and closer. Sources from Navantia, the public company that built the ships, confirm to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, that they have already asked to government the three-unit export license, which have the delivery scheduled for 2022. According to these sources, the plan is for the first vessel to be transferred in spring, and the next two to be provided consecutively, with a period of four months between delivery and delivery.

This calendar means that the operation coincides with a worsening of the conflict in Yemen, the worst open humanitarian crisis at the moment, according to the UN, with tens of thousands of deaths and more than 20 million people in need of humanitarian aid. Saudi Arabia leads one of the warring factions, the international coalition that faces the Houthi rebels, and this same weekend he launched a new offensive with bombardments on the areas controlled by their enemies.

The ultimate green light for sale is in the hands of the government, specifically the Interministerial Regulatory Board of Foreign Trade in Defense and Dual-Use Material (JIMDDU), which is the body that gives the mandatory administrative authorizations in the case of arms exports. From the Department of Commerce, which is the chair of the JIMDDU (although representatives of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Interior, Industry and the director of the CNI are part of it) they do not clarify whether this operation has already been examined at its last meeting, held in December, or if it will be discussed in the coming weeks. In any case, what seems unlikely is a refusal or suspension, given that less than a month ago the government representatives celebrated the launch of the last corvette before the Saudi authorities as a “cause of pride” and “mark Spain” .

Humanitarian guarantees

With an eye on this authorization, the NGO Amnesty International (AI) sent a letter in the middle of the month to the JIMMDU and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Commissions of Congress to ask the Government to put conditions on the export license of corvettes and other military equipment to Riyadh. In the letter, AI demands that “firm and verifiable guarantees be applied to ensure that the corvettes are not used to commit crimes under international law”, and to press for “the Saudi-Emirati coalition to substantially reduce the number of civilian victims. caused by its air strikes in Yemen, end the naval and air blockade “of the country and” take strong measures to end impunity “for those accused of human rights violations.

Some requests that AI also includes in its initial assessment report on Spanish arms sales in the first half of 2021, data advanced by this newspaper that show that between January and June of this year Spain sold more than 55 million euros of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the majority, artillery ammunition and its components. In its document, the NGO recalls that since that country began to participate in the Yemen war in 2015, Spain has sold arms to Riyadh and to the rest of the countries that are part of its coalition (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait) worth 1,618 million euros, and has authorized operations for 2,693 million.

The sale of the five corvettes will trigger that sum, since the contract is the largest in the history of the public shipyard with a foreign client: 1,800 million euros. As the license has been requested for the first three units, its authorization will mean more than one billion euros, the most important operation in recent history for the Spanish arms industry with a client that is not from the European Union or NATO. The shipment of the other two vessels is scheduled for 2023, but the contract (which was signed in 2018) provides for the provision of services for at least five years from the delivery of the first vessel for Life Cycle Support, maintenance of the ship’s capabilities during its service stage.

Corvettes for bombs

The multimillion-dollar importance of the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia has exacerbated each and every one of the controversies that, in recent years, have put Madrid-Riyadh trade relations in question. One of the most notorious controversies, in 2018, had as its starting point the intention of the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to review a 10 million euro contract for which Riyadh acquired 400 bombs, due to the possibility that they would be used in the Yemen war. Finally, the Government went ahead with the sale, among other things due to the mobilizations of the workers of the Cadiz shipyards given the possibility that Riyadh canceled in retaliation the contract for the five corvettes, which generates thousands of jobs in one of the areas with the most unemployment in the country. Among the arguments used by the Government to justify its position is the one used after a Council of Ministers by the then spokeswoman, Isabel Celaá, who asserted that the explosives “are high precision lasers and if they are high precision they will not be wrong killing Yemenis “.

The sale of arms to Riyadh has also caused friction within the coalition government. Last February, United We can threaten to formulate a Proposal not of Law in Congress to demand the suspension of the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, although they did not finally present it. In those days, in a context of turbulence within the Executive regarding a few words from Pablo Iglesias questioning that Spain was a “full democracy”, the Minister of Social Affairs, Ione Belarra, criticized the Minister of Defense on social media arguing that a full democracy “would have stopped selling weapons to Saudi Arabia to be used in the war in Yemen.”

More recently, the Congressional Defense Commission passed a resolution, with the votes against PSOE, in which the paralysis of all arms sales that could be used to commit war crimes in the Yemen conflict was requested. It was in November and Unidos Podemos, Ciudadanos, ERC, EH Bildu and PP voted in favor. In that same opinion, it was approved to study and develop options for improving parliamentary control over “the most sensitive exports”, a proposal that will lead to the creation of a working group in the Commission in early 2022.

The delivery schedule of the corvettes also anticipates new disputes between PSOE and United We Can for their coincidence with the Andalusian elections, expected in the coming months. The construction of warships for regimes with a lousy human rights record, but which provide jobs for the San Fernando shipyard in Cádiz, has already been the occasion of fierce disputes within the left. The reproaches crossed between the mayor of Cádiz, José María González Kichi (Adelante Andalucía), who has assumed in writing the contradictions between his institutional position and his ideological position when defending the jobs of those who build warships, and prominent members of his former party, Unidas Podemos. One of the founders of this formation, Juan Carlos Monedero, accused Kichi of selling arms to Saudi Arabia, and Pablo Iglesias himself pointed out the councilor’s “contradictions” in this matter in response to Kichi’s criticism of the purchase of a villa in an exclusive Madrid urbanization.

With the launching on December 4 of the fifth corvette commissioned by Saudi Arabia from Navantia, one of the most important projects in the history of the public shipyard enters its final phase. The ceremony, held in San Fernando (Cádiz) with the presence of Spanish and Saudi civil and military authorities, began with the reading of the Koran and concluded with the cutting of the ribbon, the traditional impact against the hull of a bottle (full in this case with water from Mecca), and the sliding of the ship from the slipway to the sea. The work, however, will continue in the water until the delivery of the corvette to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for the second half of 2023, and they will still continue in the Asian country until their final auction, scheduled for February 2024.

The five ships built within the framework of this program, Avante 2200, are state-of-the-art corvettes, 104 meters long and 14 wide, which can carry 102 people, between crew and passengers. They are all named after a Saudi city (the fifth, for example, is called Unayzah). Its construction has meant the annual employment of 6,000 people, between direct, auxiliary and indirect workers, and the participation of 100 companies, according to Navantia figures.