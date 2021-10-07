10/06/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

At once, in a single game, the Spanish team ended once and for all with its bad fario in ‘azzurri’ territory and ended the invincible streak that Italy accumulated with Roberto Mancini, neither more nor less than 37 matches in a row.

But at 38, Luis Enrique’s La Roja arrived and took San Siro in a triumph forged in the first half. Historic, as it is the first time that the senior team has been imposed on the ‘azzurra’ in transalpine lands in an official match. He had only achieved it in two friendly matches, and the last 50 years had passed. Half a century.

It was in 1971, when the team led at that time by the legendary Ladislao Kubala won in Cagliari by 1-2. The azulgrana Marcial and Anton Arieta, known in football terms as Arieta II, overtook Spain. Ferrara’s goal was insufficient to change the outcome of the game, but from that moment on, absolute drought. The other Spanish victory in transalpine lands, the first, dates back to 1930 (2-3).

Yesterday was Spain’s third victory in Italy in 15 games, as the Red team has lost five times and tied seven. On aggregate, he overtakes the Italians in triumphs: 12 wins by 11 and 16 draws in 39 games.

Three years without losing

Italy savored the bitterness of defeat more than three years later, since they fell 1-0 in Portugal in a curiously also Nations League match. André Silva was the scorer of the goal. Since that match in Da Luz and Until last night, Italy had 37 games unbeaten, with 30 wins and seven draws. In between, he won the Eurocup with great game and all the merit.

In fact, San Siro’s is only the third defeat with Mancini as coach. He took office in May 2018 and shortly after, fell 3-1 in a friendly in France.