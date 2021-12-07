12/07/2021 at 20:30 CET

Cristina Moreno

After more than meeting the first two objectives set, the Warriors begin tomorrow the Main Round of the World Handball Championship with the guarantee of having the maximum possible points in their locker (four) and the good feelings of the first phase.

Supported by an audience that has filled the Torrevieja Sports Palace day after day, the Spanish have sealed a good start to the championship tenor to a great defense, supported by two guaranteed goalkeepers such as Silvia Navarro and Carmen Castellanos placeholder image.

A defense that will once again be key in this new phase of the tournament. Those of Jose Ignacio Prades They will try to take a first step towards the quarterfinals tomorrow with a difficult duel against Japan (8.30 pm). “The team has shown a good defensive tone in the first phase and that is something fundamental, because if the defense works and the goal contributes, we have guarantees so that the team can continue to grow & rdquor ;, analyzed the Spanish coach.

Three endings

The Japanese team has become one of the revelations of the tournament, especially after surprising Croatia in the last match of the preliminary round (26-28), thanks to a fast and electric game.

“Japan has an extremely fast style of play, not just in transitions as we are used to seeing in other teams, but in movements in positional attack, so we will have to be very, very attentive in defense, because they are players at those that, due to their characteristics, cost a lot to defend & rdquor ;, explained the central Silvia Arderius in statements released by the Federation.

Then Brazil and Croatia will arrive in two other finals for the Spanish team that they will have to maintain, and even improve, the level exhibited in the first phase.

Good defense and quick attacks to minimize problems in the static attack have been the recipe so far. A system that for the center is essential to overcome the three games “To life or death & rdquor; ahead of them. “We will have to play with maximum attention, because it will not be easy & rdquor ;, he assured.

An opinion that shares Prades, who warned of the importance of “getting off to a good start” a second phase, in which the “Warriors” in addition to Japan will face the teams of Croatia and Brazil. “We know that now they come to us three real endings, but the team is very excited and eager to continue growing, for which it will be essential to get off to a good start this Wednesday against Japan, “said the Spanish coach.