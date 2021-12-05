12/05/2021 at 20:30 CET

Cristina Moreno

Spain faces tomorrow (8.30pm) the last match of the ‘Preliminary Round’ with the tranquility of having achieved the first goal set – reaching the Main Round – and the good feelings generated in the first two matches of this world championship in the who are the hostesses.

The Guerreras debuted with victory against Argentina, after a hesitant first half (29-13). They overwhelmed China in the second match showing off a great defense (18-33). Now comes an Austria touched by the covid and with several of its players confined, among them, some key ones like the goalkeeper Petra blazek or the central Sonja frey. Also, after falling to Argentina

One last obstacle before the ‘Main Round’ to which the Spanish want to enter with a full of victories. A three out of three would pave the way for fourths of the Spanish women who would start this second phase with the highest number of points possible. The ‘first final’ of the Spanish in the tournament, as described by the national coach Jose Ignacio Prades.

“It is our first final, because a victory would mean going to the second phase with four points, something fundamental if we want to continue climbing, but we know that Austria is going to make it very difficult for us, because they are going to play everything for everything to be able to move with points to the next round & rdquor ;, he explained Prades in the previous one.

Although the feelings transmitted by the group “are very positive & rdquor ;, the coach warned that“ it will not be easy to beat Austria, because European teams always require you to play at a very good level & rdquor ;.

For its part, the right back of the Spanish team Irene Espinola explained that “we face the game calmly and aware that all the players can contribute, we want to continue enjoying & rdquor; and assured that “we arrived very motivated and excited to the match with Austria & rdquor ;.

For this meeting, the central unit remains doubtful. Alicia fernandez, which has not yet been able to debut due to physical discomfort, although it will return to the list Silvia Alderius who had a break against China.

Spain and Austria have met up to 12 times with a total of seven victories for the Spanish and five for the Austrians. The last precedent is from September 2019 in the qualifying round for the 2020 Danish European Championship, with a triumph for the Guerreras.