11/11/2021 at 06:30 CET

Jordi Gil – Athens (Special Envoy)

Which Spanish team plays this match? The surprising question of the taxi driver who picked up the special envoy of SPORT At the Athens airport in the direction of the Olympic stadium, he summarized the difference with which one country and another live the match that will face Greece and Spain tonight.

The Hellenes lost almost all their options to go to the 2022 World Cup with their defeat in Sweden, while the Red depends on itself: to achieve victory this Thursday and on Sunday against Sweden in Seville, it will be first in the group and will go to the Qatar World Cup without going through the repechage.

The sporting event that focus these days in Athens is the marathon on Sunday. The city wants to go back to its normal habits, although Covid-19 keeps hitting. The measures are maintained and above all the vaccination schedule is required.

An example will be seen tonight since Only those of legal age who are vaccinated will be able to enter the stadium. It will not even be worth passing a negative PCR. Minors will be able to access the Spyros Louis with a negative test.

In the meeting held yesterday by both federations with UEFA, it was reported that Only 40,000 spectators will be able to access a stadium with a capacity of 75,000. An important brake to which is added the unexpected cold in the Hellenic capital and the remote options of the local team to qualify for the World Cup. Only a miracle would allow them to dream of the first place or the repechage.

Greece practically throws in the towel, although you will want to win for your own love. The Dutch John van’t Schip is rebuilding a team for the future and little by little he is changing some nuances. His idea is not to be as defensive as in recent times, something that could benefit Spain. Anyway, great joys are not expected against the Spanish team either.

The spirit of Lucho

La Roja will take the field knowing already the result of Sweden in Georgia. A priori, the Scandinavians should be imposed on the bottom of the group. This scenario would leave Spain before starting the match five points behind the Swedes. Therefore, the selection would only be worth the three points to still aspire to the first place of the group. If the forecasts are fulfilled, Spain and Sweden would play it in a direct duel on Sunday at La Cartuja in Seville in which the Red would have to repeat the triumph,

Luis Enrique has put the batteries to his players since the first training session in Las Rozas. The team is connected and you should also feel optimistic if you listen to your coach. Lucho was surprised yesterday by the climate of concern that was breathed in the press room among the Spanish media. “What’s wrong? & Rdquor ;, asked surprised. The coach trusts how he has seen his players train to think that the two victories are within reach. The selected one lowered the pressure spreading enthusiasm. In the subsequent session he was again very active and confirming that he is the leader of this team.

An obligation?

Luis Enrique wants his players released, but also feeling responsible for taking Spain to the World Cup. Rodri, Manchester City midfielder, stated in an interview with Radio Marca that “being in the World Cup is not an obligation & rdquor;. A phrase that felt bad in the surroundings of the Red, where it is seen as a catastrophe not to go to the World Cup.

Lucho and Carvajal yesterday qualified this speech by talking about the “obligation to win every game with Spain& rdquor ;. They did not want to leave Rodri bad, but it was clear that going to the World Cup is an obligation.