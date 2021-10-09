10/09/2021 at 6:33 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Milan (Special Envoy)

The captain of the French team and Tottenham goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, put in value what it would mean to be champions. “It is an important competition, but it is not what we can feel when we play the European Championship or the World Cup. It’s a title, it shows and we all want to win it & rdquor;he said at the press conference prior to Sunday’s final against Spain.

Before playing the title with the ‘Red’, the ‘bleus’ had to row against the current to overcome Belgium in the semi-finals of the Nations League. “We had lost some confidence and we needed a benchmark match, like Belgium & rdquor;Lloris commented, adding that “Spain is a different style from Belgium, but also very effective because it has its own style with possession, we have to be organized and we don’t have to pressure in any way & rdquor;.

The French goalkeeper also referred to Benzema’s return to the national team. “He has been important for the team, although he still asks for adjustments in the field and is positive for the future. His numbers speak for him. As he does at Madrid, he is one of the best players in the world, it is a privilege to play with him , is an example of competitiveness and longevity for the & rdquor;he explained.

He also praised another striker who plays in the League: Antoine Griezmann, of whom he said that “It has some impressive numbers and I hope we can celebrate its centenary with victory & rdquor;. Who France will not be able to count on is Adrien Rabiot, who is low at the last minute for testing positive for Covid-19. “We are very disappointed because it is sad that he has to leave before a final, but we know that he is with us”, lament.