Ribera is looking for formulas to reduce the charge in the receipt of support for these technologies. Half of the ‘green’ energy generated in Spain receives regulated remuneration.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition is seeking additional measures to contain the rise in electricity and curb the runaway increase in inflation. The technicians of the department that directs Teresa Ribera They have been meeting with different agents of the sector for weeks under the political pressure of having to fulfill the promise of Pedro Sanchez that the Spaniards will end up paying the same on their bill this year as in 2018. But time is running out and the price of the megawatt hour returns this week to touch records, which makes it almost impossible for the President of the Government to keep his word.

Ribera’s eyes are now on the regulated remuneration charged by renewable energies. These facilities have a legally recognized profitability of between 7.1% and 7.4% per year. To arrive at that figure, they charge the market price and periodically there is an adjustment in their remuneration, in such a way that if they have earned more than what is considered “reasonable”, the period with the right to a premium is reduced. This is what is happening at the moment, with the price of the megawatt hour above 200 euros constantly.

Ribera considers that the times are not in the energy sector for extra short-term income and has suggested that these facilities with “specific remuneration”, what was previously called “special regime”, charge a fixed price close to 60 euros per megawatt hour.

His proposal has raised the sector in arms before what they consider the nth regulatory change who suffer from these energies since their widespread implantation in Spain in the first years of the century. Its landing was accompanied in 1997 by a favorable regulation aimed at promoting the reduction of polluting emissions from the energy system and its shift towards green energy, whose costs were far from competitive at the time. More than 20 years later, the country has allocated more than 100,000 million euros, according to a report made by the Naturgy Foundation that uses data from the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC).

This system of premiums for renewables is charged on the electricity bill of homes and companies and has been one of the causes that electricity in Spain has been permanently among the most expensive in Europe in the last decade. After years of spending contained between the premiums for wind and cogeneration, its true explosion took place as of 2007 with the accelerated introduction of solar energy by the Government of Jos Luis Rodrguez Zapatero.

Spain wanted to position itself as a world renewable power and opened its hand for them to invest from large international funds to small families in rural Spain. The result was that the premiums were multiplied by five in just five years and his bill reached more than 8,000 million euros a year. When Zapatero himself wanted to react, the cost of the system was unaffordable and regulatory cuts came.

The PSOE itself was the first to pull out the scythe to stop the entry of more investors in search of a regulated premium at a time when the world financial system was approaching collapse. Then came the PP and its electrical reform, which in just one year reduced by 2,100 million, almost 25%, the annual cost of renewables. The counterpart to this decision was a battery of lawsuits by international investors that are still being analyzed by the main arbitration tribunals in the world.

In 2020 the cost of these energies was 6,539 million euros and it maintains the downward trend as there are old facilities that are losing their right to regulated remuneration. The global invoice at the end of that year was 98,698 million euros, so this year the symbolic figure of 100,000 million would have already passed, equivalent to 9% of the national GDP.

While waiting for new news from Ribera, the sector highlights its contribution to the country’s ecological transition by saving CO2 emissions to the atmosphere and containing the price of the electricity market compared to more expensive technologies such as gas. In 2020, renewables accounted for 47% of the national electricity production. Half of that energy received regulated remuneration.

