Spain would have to multiply by 4 the amount of electric it has right now in the car park if it wants to meet the established objectives.

As reported in Business Insider, the electric mobility it is a priority in post-pandemic economic plans.

The European Commission has proposed the end of the sale of gasoline, diesel and hybrid vehicles by 2035. The Spanish climate change law prohibits their sale in 2040 and the European Green Pact establishes 2050 as the date from which the Union should be “zero emissions”.

Consequently, the first PERTE announced by the Government, (as the plans to make use of the 140,000 million euros of European funds to promote the post-pandemic recovery that correspond to Spain), is focused on the electric vehicle, with a public investment of 4.3 billion to mobilize more than 24,000, and four fifths are of private origin.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

This path has two milestones marked in the case of our country: reach 250,000 electric vehicles in circulation by 2023 and raise that amount to 5 million in 2030.

These data are according to the plans of the National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), which foresees in this term to have 3 million cars and 2 million motorcycles, trucks and buses zero emissions.

Where are we in relation to the objective?

Spain currently has a park of 198,000 electric vehicles —Without including non-plug-in hybrids, which do not count in the Government’s objectives—, of which 127,687 are pure electric and 70,532 are plug-in hybrids.

This figure represents less than 4% of the goal set for 2030, which requires a significant progression for the next 9 years. Spain must multiply by 25 the number of current electric vehicles to achieve your goals in electric mobility.

During the month of September, 4,190 electric vehicles were registered in Spain cigars and plug-in hybrids, including passenger cars (2,932) but also motorcycles (540), mopeds (442), vans (163), quadricycles (80) and other types of vehicles.

In total, it is a 23.6% increase compared to the same month of 2020. But at this rate the annual growth of the electric vehicle would be about 35,000 units per year. In the next 9 years, this would mean 316,656 units, which together with those already on the streets would barely exceed half a million by the end of 2030.

Far from those 5 million that the Government has set itself as a goal.

Incentives to buy

The main strategy that has been adopted to increase the adoption of electric mobility is incentives to purchase, whose main measure in Spain is the Moves III Plan endowed with 400 million euros to promote the acquisition of electric vehicles.

These grants can reach 4,500 euros (7,000) with scrap in the case of cars and 7,000 euros (9,000 with scrap) on commercial vehicles up to 3,500 kg.

Upon approval, adoption by the autonomous communities has been slow: in July only 7 regions had activated it.

Along with this plan, the Government announced at the end of September the Moves Grandes Fleet, with 50 million euros in aid for fleets of companies of 500 vehicles that operate in various autonomous communities.

This article was published on Top Gear by Mauro Tomás.