The aim is for the new space to become a reference environment for all Catalans

Future plans include the launch of the Catvers token.

So that Catalan speakers can find themselves in the same digital environment, even if they are in different physical spaces, this Monday the launch of CatVers, the Catalan metaverse, was carried out. This is a project developed by the Blockchain Center of Catalonia (CBCat), in collaboration with the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce and the Department of the Vice-presidency and Digital Policies of Spain.

The virtual space, Catvers, has personalized rooms to which users can log in to work, hang out and interact with each other, although its main objective is for it to become a reference environment for Catalan culture.

“Not only will it be a metaverse developed in Catalonia, and inspired by our culture, but, in addition, the vehicular language will be Catalan, since we believe that the survival of our language depends on its use in the digital environment”, it reads in the official site of the project launched in beta version.

Jordi Puigneró, vice president of the Generalitat said that the virtual environment is available from today to host both digital art exhibitions and university classes. In fact, the developers of the space invite all people, who speak Catalan, to present new use cases, as reported by the Spanish media.

It will be the Blockchain Center of Catalonia itself that manages the space that, for now, it’s freely available, but at the end of February a kind of “very affordable” rent will begin to be charged for using them.

Later, this space could even have its own token, explained Quirze Salomó, executive president of CBCat. He added that the community will also “have their voice and vote” with a decentralized governance expected by 2022.

The launch of Catvers was held this Monday, January 10, in the same digital space, when all attendees entered using virtual reality headsets. Source: Twitter Barcelona Chamber of Commerce.

This new virtual world must be conquered. Before this was done based on coups and wars, but the conquest of this new world that is coming, which we call metaverse, will be based on creativity and development. “Immersion in these worlds causes a much higher social interaction than other meeting spaces [como Zoom, Teams o Google Meet], and allow you to observe digital art without moving to other environments. Quirze Salomó, executive president of the Blockchain Center of Catalonia.

Companies or groups interested in interacting in the metaverse of Catalonia or Catvers must submit your application and wait for approval along with an access code with which they will create their own room.

The metaverse has been growing for several years with projects such as Decentraland or Roblox, but interest around it has skyrocketed since Facebook, now Meta, announced the development of its own virtual world for social interaction.

As CriptoNoticias reported before now, investors have become much more interested in this new concept known as the metaverse, which is based on a virtual space with a new way by which people connect and interact with the internet.

