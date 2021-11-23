ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Although the volume of exports has reached a historical record, fewer companies sell their products abroad

The economic crisis derived from covid-19 has led to 7,126 companies in Spain to stop exporting abroad in 2020 and 2021.

According to the trade data published this Monday by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the total volume of exports in Spain has broken a historical record in the first ten months of 2021, up to 229,963 million euros, a figure that had never been reached in this period of time but which is inflated by rising prices that has occurred so far this year. Not only is it sold more, but it is sold more expensively, which causes an increase in the volume exported in euros.

Despite the increase in sales abroad, the total number of sellers has decreased. If in 2019 a total of 95,023 companies exported abroad, so far in 2021 only 87,897 companies They have sent their products abroad, which represents a 7.5% drop.

This group of exporting companies is made up of all those that have sales abroad for a total value of more than 1,000 euros per year, but within this total there are differences by section. In all of them there has been a decrease in the number of exporters.

Thus, the number of companies that sell goods for the total value of more than 50,000 euros it amounts to 36,904 so far this year, 1,906 fewer companies of those that sell for that value in 2019, 4.9% less.

Cars and fruits, what we sell the most abroad

The ones that sell between 500,000 and 5 million euros are a total of 14,145 (1,063 less than in 2019); those that export between 5 and 50 million euros are a total of 4,688 (-567); those that sell from 50 to 250 million euros are 513 (-144); and only 101 have an export volume of more than 250 million euros (compared to 126 in 2019).

The average exported value per exporter stands at 2.62 million euros, 13.8% less than before the pandemic.

Yes the number of regular exporters -those that have been sold to other countries this year and the previous three-, which stands at 56,989, 7.6% above the pre-pandemic level.

By type of products, between January and September 2021, what Spain has exported the most has been cars and motorcycles (22,307.9 million euros); followed by fruits, vegetables and legumes (15,208.4 million); medicines (12,404.6 million); textiles (12,241.7); petroleum and derivatives (12,129.2); machinery for industry (11,395.4); plastics (9,849.1), and electrical appliances (9,229.7).

Regarding the destination of our sales, France is the country that buys the most from us (exports of 36,895 million euros so far in 2021), followed by Germany (23,760 million), Italy (19,495 million), Portugal (17,639.9), United Kingdom (13,783), USA (10,787) and Belgium (9,963).

